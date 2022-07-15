Mitchell Johnson is all set to join the Legends League 2022 with a number of retired cricket stars including the likes of Harbhajan Singh, Parthiv Patel, Pragyan Ojha, Reetinder Sodhi and Ashok Dinda. All the legendary cricketers will be part of upcoming players draft of the Legends League 2022. Moreover, recently retired Eoin Morgan will also feature in the legendary league with former Sri Lanka skipper Thisara Perera.

"It would be great to go back into the field with the LLC season 2. It's a new format with top legends coming together, it would be exciting," said Johnson on joining the LLC season 2.

"To be back on the field along with many Legends of Cricket, it would be good fun and engaging cricket for fans,” said Perera.

Notably, this is the second season of the Legends League which saw former cricketers from India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Australia and England divided into three squads - India, Asia and Rest of the World, respectively. (WATCH: Cheteshwar Pujara turns BOWLER in Sussex vs Leicestershire match)

List of legends who participated in Legends League season 1:

India Maharajas: Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, Harbhajan Singh, Irfan Pathan, Yusuf Pathan, Badrinath, RP Singh, Pragyan Ojha, Naman Ojha, Manpreet Gony, Hemang Badani, Venugopal Rao, Munaf Patel, Sanjay Bangar, Nayan Mongia, and Amit Bhandari

Asia Lions: Shoaib Akhtar, Shahid Afridi, Sanath Jayasuriya, Muttiah Muralitharan, Kamran Akmal, Chaminda Vaas, Romesh Kaluwitharana, Tillakaratne Dilshan, Azhar Mahmood, Upul Tharanga, Misbah-ul-Haq, Mohammed Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Mohammed Yousuf, and Umar Gul, Asghar Afghan

Rest of the World: Daren Sammy, Daniel Vettori, Brett Lee, Jonty Rhodes, Kevin Pietersen, Imran Tahir, Owais Shah, Herschelle Gibbs, Albie Morkel, Morne Morkel, Corey Anderson, Monty Panesar, Brad Haddin, Kevin O'Brien, and Brendan Taylor