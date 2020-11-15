Mitchell Starc to spend time with wife Alyssa Healy in Women's Big Bash League Village

Australia's strike bowler Mitchell Starc will train at the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) Village here for a week to spend time with wife Alyssa Healy ahead of the India series.

Healy is representing Sydney Sixers team in the ongoing WBBL.

Cricket Australia's decision to allow WBBL players more freedom following a week of no coronavirus transmission in the state of New South Wales has ensured Starc some time with wife in the Village.

Restrictions in the WBBL hub were eased at the WBBL Village following no case of local transmission of Covid-19 in Sydney over the last week with players allowed to leave to buy takeaway meals and coffee. Beach and golf trips have also been organised to provide a break from the hotel-gym-cricket ground routine, according to a report in cricket.com.au.

A report in The Age confirmed that Starc will move into the village during the coming days and will stay with Healy for about a week.

"Starc has recently returned from the Sheffield Shield hub in Adelaide. After his spell in the WBBL village at Sydney Olympic Park, he will head into yet another hub at the end of November ahead of the India series. He has been required to undergo three days of home isolation before joining Healy," the report said.

"Last week, Mitchell Starc said that hub life was not sustainable from a mental health perspective for cricketers, with the restrictions planned for the Test summer still not announced by Cricket Australia," the report added.