India women vs South Africa women

Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur retained as ODI and T20I women's captains for West Indies tour

Experienced Indian  batwomen Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the unchanged ODI and T20I squads respectively for the upcoming tour to West Indies, beginning November 1 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. 

Experienced Indian  batwomen Mithali Raj and Harmanpreet Kaur will continue to lead the unchanged ODI and T20I squads respectively for the upcoming tour to West Indies, beginning November 1 at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. 

The Women in Blue are slated to play three-match One-Day Internationals (ODI) and five-match T20I series against the Caribbean side. The two sides are scheduled to play the T20I series from November 9 at Darren Sammy Cricket Ground in Antigua. 

"The All-India Women’s Selection Committee met on Friday in Surat to pick the Indian Women’s Cricket Team for their upcoming tour of West Indies. India will play three ODIs in Antigua and five T20Is in St Lucia and Guyana," the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said in a press release. 

 15-year-old Shafali Verma, who was roped in the T20I squad for the ongoing five-match T20I series against South Africa, has once again been named in the national squad for the matches against West Indies in the shortes format of the game.

The two squads are as follows: 

Indian women’s ODI squad: Mithali Raj (Captain), Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Punam Raut, D Hemalatha, Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Mansi Joshi, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Priya Punia, Sushma Verma

Indian women’s T20I squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Veda Krishnamurthy, Anuja Patil, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Mansi Joshi, Arundha

