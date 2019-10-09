Mo Bobat named England cricket's new Performance Director

The England and Wales Cricket Board on Wednesday roped in Mo Bobat as the ECB's new Performance Director for men’s cricket.

Bobat, who is currently serving the role of the country's cricket board's Player Identification Lead, will now succeed David Parsons--who stepped down from the position earlier in July this year.

Bobat will be responsible to work closely with the England men’s international teams as well as with head coach Chris Silverwood and national selector Ed Smith and help them deliver performance plans and selection strategy.

Reflecting on Bobat's appointment, ECB director of cricket Ashley Giles said that the former has showcased from his knowledge and experience that he has the capibilities required to take the team forward.

“The position of Performance Director is a critical post in the development of our long-term strategy for elite performance. Mo demonstrated through his knowledge and experience that he has the attributes to take us forward in this area," the ECB official website quoted Giles as saying.

“He will be responsible for identifying our highest potential players and leading programmes that will bridge the gap between county and international cricket helping us to deliver successful, respected and inspiring England players and teams," he added.

Talking about Bobat's responsibility, Giles said that the new Performance Director role will closely work with ECB's network of counties to enhance the size and quality of the country's talent pool. Bobat will also need to ensure that the team make the decisions which is in best long-term interests of each player.

Bobat, on the other hand, said that he is looking forward to work with the national side and help them move closer to achieve their aim of being the most respected team in the world.

“I am looking forward to working closely with both Chris Silverwood and Ed Smith, and in doing so, supporting the performance needs of our England teams and moving us closer to achieving our aim of being the most respected team in the world," the 36-year-old said.

Bobat joined the ECB in 2011 before he was promoted as England men’s Player Identification Lead in 2016. In his role, Bobat has worked towards formulating the structure and processes underpinning the identification of prospective England players besides developing a strong connection to England team selection.