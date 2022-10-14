Ab Aaya Na Line Pe: Twitter can't keep calm as Mohammed Shami replaces injured Jasprit Bumrah in Team India's T20 World Cup Squad

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Mohammed Shami as Jasprit Bumrah's replacement in India's ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022 squad. Shami has reached Australia and will link up with the squad in Brisbane ahead of the warm-up matches. Shami has not played T20I cricket since last year's edition of the ICC T20 World Cup in November 2021. However, fans are very happy with Shami's selection as after Bhuvneshwar Kumar he is the only pacer with experience of playing in Australia.

Here's how fans reacted to Mohammed Shami's comeback -

Ab aa gaye line pe Asia Cup me kyu nahi_ — Syed Aamil Ali (@SyedAamilAli1) October 14, 2022

When was the last time Shami played T20I?? @kaustats — ACB (@sea_beads) October 14, 2022

Best replacement ____ — Waniza_ (@Wanizay_) October 14, 2022

After 2021 T20Wc last league match straight away playing first league of 2022 T20wc __ wat a blunder from team management — MaNOJ_ (@sachinnManoj) October 14, 2022

Umran Malik better — 3 _ (@Legspiner3) October 14, 2022

Kismat hoto Shami jaisa_ Na koi T20I khele sidha team me — Aayush (@D11_AYUSH4107ST) October 14, 2022

BCCI @Glad to see Shami join the team in Bumrah's absence Congratulations team India my hero Rohit _4__5___ — SAYAL P.M (@SAYALPM1) October 14, 2022

First he hasn't good enough to be part of Indian team and now he's replacement of Bumrah.. — Hussain Kapadia (@Hosane86) October 14, 2022

Will Ashwin give way to Umran being drafted in? Axar, Chahal, and Hooda are more than enough spin options for the bouncy Australian pitches. — Sree Sivanandan (@SreeSivanandan) October 14, 2022

The team selection at the outset was wrong.When they consider Aswin ,Kholi and even Karthik on what ground Shami was left out?There should be same treatment to all players.Anyway, hope the Dravids will play him from now in practice matches and then against mighty Pakistan. — KRISH (@KrishnaMdb) October 14, 2022

After recovering from COVID-19, he has been training at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. This bout of the virus had kept him out of white-ball series against Australia and South Africa at home. He last featured in a competitive cricket match during India's tour of England back in July. Jasprit Bumrah suffering a stress reaction during the T20I leg of the series against South Africa was a massive blow to Team India ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022.

Mohammed Siraj and Shardul Thakur have been named backups and will travel to Australia shortly. At the ICC competition, India is in Group 2 with Pakistan, Bangladesh, South Africa and two qualifiers. Following their October 23 encounter against Pakistan at the MCG, they will play on October 27, against a qualifier in Sydney, on October 30, against South Africa in Perth, on November 2, against Bangladesh in Adelaide, and on November 6. (vs qualifier in Melbourne).

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mohammed Shami.