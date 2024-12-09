Mohammed Shami Smashes 17-Ball 32 As Rohit Sharma Remarks On His Comeback Ahead Of IND vs AUS 3rd Test

Amidst the cloud of speculation surrounding Mohammed Shami’s fitness and his return to the Indian Test squad, the ace pacer showcased his brilliance with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT). Representing Bengal in a pre-quarterfinal clash against Chandigarh, Shami stunned spectators at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium with an explosive 32 off just 17 balls, silencing doubts over his form and fitness. This batting cameo, coupled with his solid bowling, has not only reignited conversations about his inclusion in the Indian team but also offered fans a moment to celebrate the tenacity of one of India's most experienced cricketers.

Shami’s Batting Masterclass: 32 Runs in 17 Balls

Walking in at a precarious 114/8, Shami faced a daunting challenge against seasoned bowler Sandeep Sharma. Unfazed, he unleashed a remarkable display of power hitting. The pacer smashed two towering sixes and a boundary in the final over, lifting Bengal to a competitive total of 159. Shami’s shots were nothing short of spectacular. A short-pitched delivery was dispatched over cover for a maximum, while a fuller-length ball met a similar fate, sailing effortlessly over the ropes. His footwork, timing, and range of strokes left fans and teammates in awe. This innings wasn’t just a statistical highlight; it was a statement. Shami, primarily known for his bowling, proved his worth as a lower-order batter capable of turning games around.

Bowling Brilliance: The Perfect Follow-Up

Shami’s contributions weren’t limited to the bat. Opening the bowling for Bengal, he struck in his very first over, dismissing Chandigarh opener Arslan Khan for a golden duck. His disciplined line and length kept the batters in check, conceding just two runs in the opening spell. While his batting grabbed headlines, this early breakthrough showcased why Shami remains a vital asset for India in all formats of the game.

The Heated Exchange with Rohit Sharma

Despite Shami’s heroics, his strained equation with Indian captain Rohit Sharma remains a talking point. Reports suggest a heated exchange between the two in Bengaluru last month after Rohit publicly commented on Shami’s knee swelling. Shami, who had dismissed claims of being unfit, was reportedly unhappy with Rohit’s remarks. This incident has added another layer of complexity to Shami’s road back to the national team. While Rohit emphasized the importance of being "more than 100% sure" about Shami’s fitness, the pacer’s performances in domestic cricket suggest he is ready to don the Indian jersey again.

What’s Next for Shami?

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy is looming, and Shami’s inclusion in the Test squad remains uncertain. While his visa and kit are ready, the final call rests with the selectors and the medical team. Captain Rohit Sharma, speaking after India’s defeat to Australia in Adelaide, reiterated that the "door is very much open" for Shami but emphasized caution. "We don’t want to put pressure on him to come here and do the job for the team," Rohit said. With a week-long gap between the Gabba and Melbourne Tests, the Boxing Day Test appears to be the most realistic target for Shami’s comeback.