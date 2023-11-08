Indian paceman Mohammed Shami has been on a rampage in the ongoing ODI World Cup 2023, taking wickets and leaving a mark that won't be forgotten. Yet, amidst the euphoria of India's unbeaten streak, a cloud of controversy has loomed. Some Pakistan journalists and former players have accused India of cheating in this prestigious tournament. However, Shami, in his latest Instagram story, has called out these claims and had some profound words to share.

A Strong Statement from Shami

Mohammad Shami wrote on his Instagram story: “Sharm karo yaar game par focus karo na ki faltu bakwas par kabhi to dusre ki success ko enjoy kia karo, Chii yaar ICC World Cup hai apka local cricket tournament, nahi hai or aap player hi the naa. Wasim bhai ne samjhaya hai explain kia tha phir bhi. Apne player, apne Wasim Akram par yakin nahi apko apna tarif karne main lage hai janab aap to just like a wow.”

In a clear and assertive message, Shami wrote, "Feel shame, and focus on the game. Enjoy other's success. This is an ICC event, not some local tournament. Even your own former player Wasim bhai (Wasim Akram) had explained it to you. At least have trust in your own player Wasim Akram. You have been busy with applauding yourself. Just like a wow."

India's Dominance in ODI World Cup

Despite the allegations, India, led by Rohit Sharma, has been in splendid form throughout the ODI World Cup 2023. They have emerged victorious in all eight of their league stage games, firmly establishing themselves at the top of the standings.

Accusations and Shami's Response

The allegations of India using different balls for enhanced swing and seam have cast a shadow on their impeccable run. It was former Pakistan cricketer Hussan Raza who, while speaking on a Pakistani news channel, made these accusations after India's wins against Sri Lanka and South Africa.

In response, Shami questioned the veracity of such claims, urging everyone to focus on the game and not engage in baseless talk. He pointed out that even a cricketing legend like Wasim Akram had tried to clarify the situation.

The Journey of Mohammed Shami

While Shami's on-field performance has been remarkable, it's essential to appreciate the struggles and hardships he has endured in his personal life. Shami's journey from obscurity to the world stage is reminiscent of the famous marketing quote, "Markets always change faster than marketing."

Born in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh, Shami's father, Tauseef Khan, invested 15 years into molding his son into a promising pace bowler. After moving to Kolkata, Shami's talent was recognized by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly, leading to his entry into the Bengal Ranji Team.

Triumph Over Adversity

Shami's path to success was far from smooth. He faced numerous challenges, including allegations of match-fixing, a life-threatening accident, a divorce, and relentless trolling on social media. Yet, he emerged as a fighter, embodying the spirit of resilience.

One of the most remarkable moments in Shami's career came during the ODI World Cup in 2019 when he took a historic hat-trick against Afghanistan, securing India's victory. His comeback has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Shami's Impact in the ODI World Cup 2023

In the current edition of the ODI World Cup, Shami initially had to bide his time on the bench. However, destiny had other plans. After injuries to key players, Shami was given the opportunity to shine.

His performances against New Zealand and England, where he claimed nine wickets in just two matches, left an indelible mark. On November 2, in a match against Sri Lanka, Shami became India's leading wicket-taker in the ODI World Cup's history, surpassing legends like Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

An Inspiration for Generations

Shami's journey is a testament to the indomitable human spirit. It serves as a source of inspiration for the generations to come, teaching them never to give up, even when faced with overwhelming adversity. Shami's unwavering determination to stand up against life's battles is a story that deserves to be shared and celebrated.