Mohammed Siraj’s Emotional Post About Late Father Goes Viral After Team India Pacer Returns To No 1 Position In ICC ODI Ranking

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj has returned to the number one position in the ICC ODI rankings revealed on Wednesday. Siraj’s incredible 6/21 in the Asia Cup 2023 final to propel India to their record 8th title as they thrashed Sri Lanka by 10 wickets in the title clash on Sunday.

Siraj rose an incredible 8 place in the rankings thanks to his brilliant show in the Asia Cup 2023. The Team India and Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer ended up as the second highest wicket-taker in Asia Cup 2023 with 10 wickets in 6 matches, just behind Sri Lanka’s Matheesha Pathirana who claimed 11 wickets.

On the day when Siraj became the world No. 1 ODI bowler again, the pacer made an emotional post for his late father on Instagram. Siraj posted an image of his father and mother with the message, ‘Miss You Pappa’ and the post soon went viral on social media.

Check Mohammed Siraj’s emotional post HERE…

No.1 Ranked ODI bowler - Mohammed Siraj's Instagram story for his father. pic.twitter.com/5eq30iTkke — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) September 20, 2023

Siraj lost his father, Mohammed Ghaus, a couple of years back. Ghaus was aged 53 and died due to a lung ailment back in 2021. But Siraj was unable to attend his father’s funeral as he was leading the Indian bowling attack in a Test series against Australia down under.

Speaking on RCB Season 2 Podcast, Siraj said he would cry in his room often while staying inside the bio-bubble.

“In Australia, nobody could visit other players’ rooms as we spoke on video calls. But Sridhar sir (former India fielding coach R Sridhar) used to call often asking how are you, what have you eaten etc. It was a good feeling and my fiancé was also talking to me (over the phone) at that time. I never cried on the phone but there were occasions when I would cry in the room and then will talk to her later,” said Siraj.

Siraj will next be seen in action against Australia in the three-match ODI series which gets underway in Mohali on Friday. Team India will then head into the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 which India are hosting and will begin their campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8.