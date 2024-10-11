Mohammed Siraj Takes Charge As Deputy Superintendent Of Police In Telangana Government

India’s star speedster Mohammed Siraj has been appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) after reporting to Jitender, Telangana’s Director General of Police (DGP) on Friday (October 11, 2024). The moment after India lifted the ICC T-20 World Cup 2024 trophy, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy ordered the officials to give a government job and allot a plot of land to Siraj.

However, Siraj is not the only player to get this honour, as the Telangana government gave a job to the two-time world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen after her brilliant performance. The last time when Siraj played for India was back during the two-match Test series against Bangladesh, where he took part in both Tests, scalping 4 wickets to guide India to whitewash the visitors.

"Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj has been appointed as Telangana's DSP, honoring his cricket achievements and dedication to the state. He will continue his cricket career while inspiring many with his new role."

DSP MOHAMMAD SIRAJ



Mohammad Siraj received an official DSP post from the Telangana government pic.twitter.com/oSa9hLXRBB — Johns. (CricCrazyJohns) October 11, 2024

In the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh, the Indian team management rested Siraj and gave a chance to young players Mayank Yadav and Harshit Rana. The Men in Blue won the first two games in the ongoing T20I series against Bangladesh. They will face the visitors in the final game on Saturday in Hyderabad.

India squad for Bangladesh T20 series: Suryakumar Yadav (C), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Rinku Singh, Hardik Pandya, Riyan Parag, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Varun Chakaravarthy, JItesh Sharma (wk), Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Mayank Yadav

Bangladesh squad for India T20 series: Najmul Hossain Shanto (Captain), Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tawhid Hridoy, Mahmud Ullah, Litton Kumer Das, Jaker Ali Anik, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Rakibul Hasan.