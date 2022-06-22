There’s a common adage in sport. “You never win a silver. You always lose a gold.” Mumbai cricket has followed this old concrete jungle saying to the ‘T’ as its team now chases an unprecedented 42nd Ranji Trophy title. It now finds a bunch of bravehearts from Madhya Pradesh standing in its way with tricks of trade learnt from a Mumbaikar. MP head coach Chandrakant Pandit won't let his team settle for anything less than a championship but Amol Muzumdar’s men have dominated the proceedings since the start of the business end of the season.

On paper, the Mumbai team is overwhelming favourite in the final match starting on Wednesday with the best Gen-Next talent in its repertoire. Sarfaraz Khan, after a few indifferent seasons, has raised his game to an altogether different level with 800-plus runs in just five games.

Yashasvi Jaiswal is one youngster who is as passionate about his red ball performance as he is about donning the garish pink jersey of Rajasthan Royals. Three hundreds in four innings of quarterfinal and semi-final showed his voracious appetite for runs.

Prithvi Shaw isn’t the typical Mumbai khadoos (stubborn) batter but more of Virender Sehwag mould with penchant for butchering any attack. Arman Jaffer is a chip of old block and it will be good for him if he could achieve even 50 per cent of what his illustrious uncle Wasim did.

Add to it the likes of Suved Parkar or Hardik Tamore, who knew the opportunity of wearing the Lion's crest on the white flannels come at a premium. Mumbai have always had formidable batting line-ups that can scare the opposition team but this time the two under-rated performers have been left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (37 wickets and 292 runs) and off-spinner Tanush Kotian (18 wickets and 236 runs).

However, MP is one of the most improved teams in recent times and under Pandit inculcated the discipline that's needed to reach the summit clash in a tournament like Ranji Trophy.

Match Details

Madhya Pradesh vs Mumbai, Ranji Trophy Final

Venue: M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Date & Time: June 22 to 26 at 9.30 PM IST

Live Streaming and TV details: Star Sports network and Disney+ Hotstar website and app

MP vs MUM Probable Playing XI

Madhya Pradesh: Yash Dubey, Himanshu Mantri (wk), Shubham S Sharma, Rajat Patidar, Aditya Shrivastava (c), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Puneet Datey, Anubhav Agarwal, Gaurav Yadav

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi