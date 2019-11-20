close

MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni and Ziva celebrate Sakshi's birthday in Ranchi, see pics

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi turned 31 on Tuesday. She celebrated her birthday with friends and family in Ranchi. 

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sakshisingh_r

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who turned 31 on Tuesday, treated us to fabulous pictures from her intimate party on Instagram. Dhoni and their little daughter Ziva made Sakshi's day special, along with family and friends at their Ranchi home. 

One of the entries from Sakshi's birthday-special album features her holding Ziva and Dhoni completes the photo with a big smile on his face. Ziva sports a cute expression and it appears she was busy having the cake when she was asked to pose for the photo. The family of three poses amidst a beautiful background decorated with a huge mirror and flowers.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

We also got to see a picture of Dhoni, Sakshi and Ziva with his parents. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on

Another set of pictures has Sakshi enjoying her time with their pet dogs and she captioned the post as, "Even they know it."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Even they know it ! 

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Sakshi looked gorgeous in printed outfit, which she paired with golden danglers. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sakshi Singh Dhoni (@sakshisingh_r) on

Birthday wishes kept flowing in for Sakshi from her friends, including cricketer Hardik Pandya, and celebs from the film industry. She took to Instagram to share them and responded with thank you notes. 

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings too wished Sakshi with a special photo featuring her with Dhoni and Ziva. 

Happy birthday, Sakshi!

Tags:
MS DhoniSakshi DhoniZiva Singh Dhonisakshi dhoni birthday party
