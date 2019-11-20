MS Dhoni and Ziva celebrate Sakshi's birthday in Ranchi, see pics

New Delhi: Cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who turned 31 on Tuesday, treated us to fabulous pictures from her intimate party on Instagram. Dhoni and their little daughter Ziva made Sakshi's day special, along with family and friends at their Ranchi home.

One of the entries from Sakshi's birthday-special album features her holding Ziva and Dhoni completes the photo with a big smile on his face. Ziva sports a cute expression and it appears she was busy having the cake when she was asked to pose for the photo. The family of three poses amidst a beautiful background decorated with a huge mirror and flowers.

We also got to see a picture of Dhoni, Sakshi and Ziva with his parents.

Another set of pictures has Sakshi enjoying her time with their pet dogs and she captioned the post as, "Even they know it."

Sakshi looked gorgeous in printed outfit, which she paired with golden danglers.

Birthday wishes kept flowing in for Sakshi from her friends, including cricketer Hardik Pandya, and celebs from the film industry. She took to Instagram to share them and responded with thank you notes.

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Chennai Super Kings too wished Sakshi with a special photo featuring her with Dhoni and Ziva.

Super Birthday to the Queen of the Jungle! Here's to more #yellove'ly memories! #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/3mO7Xalxvg — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) November 19, 2019

Happy birthday, Sakshi!