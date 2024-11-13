MS Dhoni Gives Vote For Jharkhand Assembly Elections In Ranchi - Watch

Former India skipper MS Dhoni was spotted casting his vote alongside his wife Sakshi in Ranchi for Jharkhand Assembly Elections on Wednesday, November 13. After taking retirement back in 2020, Dhoni has been spending time with his family in his hometown Ranchi.

The video of the same has been going viral on social media where the former skipper was spotted entering the polling booth amid tight security with his wife.

Ahead of the IPL 2025 mega auction, CSK managed to retain Dhoni as an uncapped player for an amount of INR 4 crore. Fans are excited to see Dhoni on the field once again.

#WATCH | Former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni along with his wife, Sakshi arrives at a polling booth in Ranchi to cast his vote for #JharkhandAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/KlD68mXdzM — ANI (ANI) November 13, 2024

Talking about the retention rules of IPL 2025, an uncapped player is one who hasn’t debuted for their national team in any format. Additionally, for Indian players, those without recent international appearances or central BCCI contracts are considered uncapped.

Each franchise starts with a purse of ₹120 crore. Retaining multiple capped players can lead to substantial deductions, so strategic management of the purse is crucial for effective team-building.

Teams retaining fewer than six players can use Right-To-Match (RTM) cards during the auction to reacquire players. The number of RTM options available correlates with the number of players retained. Players can refuse retention offers and enter the mega auction if they prefer. This gives players agency in their career decisions and could lead to major shifts in team compositions. The IPL 2025 mega auction is scheduled for November 24 and 25. The excitement builds as teams prepare for strategic bidding wars to strengthen their squads. There is no limit on retaining overseas players. Teams can retain only foreign players if they choose, but the purse deduction will follow standard rules applicable to capped players.

CSK IPL 2025 Retention List

Ruturaj Gaikwad INR 18 Crore

Matheesha Pathirana INR 13 Crore

Shivam Dube INR 12 Crore

Ravindra Jadeja INR 18 Crore

MS Dhoni 4 crore