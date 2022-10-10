MS Dhoni launches drone camera named 'Droni'

Indian cricket star Mahendra Singh Dhoni has launched the made-in-India camera drone named 'Droni' with advanced features manufactured by Garuda Aerospace. Dhoni is the brand ambassador of Garuda Aerospace, a company which has attempted to offer drone solutions for agricultural pesticide spraying, solar panel cleaning, industrial pipeline inspections, mapping, surveying, public announcements, and delivery services. It has ventured into the consumer drone market with 'Droni'.

According to the company's founder and CEO, Agnishwar Jayaprakash, the product will be available in the market by the end of 2022. The event in Chennai also witnessed the launch of a new 'Kisan Drone' that is aimed at the agriculture sector, particularly in spraying applications. This battery-powered drone is capable of carrying out agricultural pesticide spraying over a land area of 30 acres per day.

Speaking at the event, Dhoni recalled that he had taken a keen interest in agriculture during the COVID-19 lockdown. The cricket star also emphasized on the role of drones for agriculturalists. Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder and CEO, of Garuda Aerospace, said, "Our Droni drone is indigenous and can be used for different surveillance purposes. It is efficient, seamless and high quality from a tech and builds standpoint. By providing Make in India drones, we hope to not just become Aatmanirbhar for the demand of drones but also place India on the global map as a hub for superior quality, safe and secure drone and drone-based solutions".

President of the Indian Drone Association and Former Wing Commander in the Indian Air Force, Anand Kumar Das said that the platform will play a significant role in promoting the drone industry and fostering growth. "I am extremely delighted to serve on a platform where industry stakeholders connect to gain insights about the drone industry and happy to organize the Global Drone Expo with Garuda Aerospace," he said.

The Global Drone Expo witnessed 1,500+ participants from 14 international drone companies and representatives from over 28 states and union territories which attracted investors, youth and stakeholders and outlined a path forward for the drone industry. Industry experts, farmers, dealers, distributors, people from banking and insurance sectors, education-financial institutions, government representatives, pilots and various investors were provided with a platform to gain insights into the drone culture and the various possibilities associated with the use of drones.