MS Dhoni makes a BIG STATEMENT on playing for CSK in IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Saturday said that he will decide whether he will play for the franchise in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

He also said that there is a lot of time so he does not need to make the decision in a hurry.

"I will think about it, there is a lot of time, right now we are just in November. IPL 2022 will be played in April," said Dhoni at an event in Chennai.

Earlier, after winning the IPL 2021, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni remained tight-lipped regarding his participation in the next year`s edition of the tournament.

For IPL 2022, two new teams will be coming in -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, Dhoni also pointed out that he still has not left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play the next season for CSK.

Celebrating 75 years of nation building! The Passion of @TheIndiaCements and this bond is always _ Join the Super Celebrations at 5_:3_0_ PM! Register now __ https://t.co/mn34ApWb4z#WhistlePodu _ pic.twitter.com/zTGoM4PY9q — Chennai Super Kings - Mask P_du Whistle P_du! (@ChennaiIPL) November 20, 2021

"Again I`ve said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It`s not about me being there in top-three or four. It`s about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn`t suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

However, once the broadcaster said: "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", Dhoni was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven`t left behind."