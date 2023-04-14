MS Dhoni Meets 88-Year-Old Fan, Heartwarming Gesture Wins Hearts - See Pics

MS Dhoni, the captain of Chennai Super Kings (CSK), recently made a special gesture by visiting the mother-in-law of BJP leader Khushbu Sundar. Sundar took to her Twitter account to express her gratitude, stating that it was a special moment for her 88-year-old mother-in-law, who is a huge fan of the CSK skipper. She also mentioned that Dhoni has added more years to her mother-in-law's life by meeting her.

She wrote on her Twitter -

"Heroes are not made, they are born. Dhoni proves that. I am at loss for words for our CSK #Thala @msdhoni at his warmth & hospitality. He met my ma in law, who at 88, hero worships Dhoni & cannot see beyond him. Mahi, you have added many years of good health & happiness to her life. My pranaams to you for this. My gratitude to @ChennaiIPL for making this possible. CSK kku whistle podu!!"

In other news, MS Dhoni showed his vintage form during a match against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday. Despite CSK losing the match by three runs, Dhoni's unbeaten knock of 32 runs nearly led his team to victory. He hit three stunning sixes towards the end of the innings, showing that he still has the power and composure to perform under pressure.

CSK began their IPL 2023 campaign with a defeat to Gujarat Titans (GT), but they bounced back with consecutive wins against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI). However, they suffered a heartbreaking loss to Rajasthan in their fourth match. After four matches, CSK has won two and lost two, occupying the fifth spot in the IPL points table.

The team's next match is against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday, April 17. With the experienced MS Dhoni at the helm, CSK will look to continue their winning momentum and climb up the points table.