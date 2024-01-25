trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2713613
MS DHONI

MS Dhoni Receives Hate From Fans For Not Attending Ram Temple Inauguration; His Instagram Comments Section Filled With Abuses

MS Dhoni will be seen in IPL 2024 again from March to May. He was invited for Ram Temple inauguration but for some reason, he was not seen in Ayodhya on January 22.

Edited By: Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 07:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
MS Dhoni Receives Hate From Fans For Not Attending Ram Temple Inauguration; His Instagram Comments Section Filled With Abuses MS Dhoni. (Image: X)

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain and former India skipper MS Dhoni did not attend the Ram Temple inauguration despite accepting the invitation for it. The reason is unknown. His fans, who are also bhakts of Lord Ram, are upset with their cricketing hero for not marking his presence at the auspicious occasion. The inauguration was completed on January 22 in Ayodhya and it was a historic moment of sorts when PM Modi performed the Pran Pratishtha of the Ram Lalla idol in the grand, new temple.

Also Read | MS Dhoni Did Not Attend Ram Temple Inauguration, Wife Sakshi Shares Pic Of 'Ram Lalla' On Insta; Check Here

Like Dhoni, other big celebrities of the country including bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhat, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, South India's greatest filmstar Rajinikanth among others were all invited and came. Cricketing legends Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble were also invited. Among the bigwigs from the cricketing world who were also invited and skipped the event were Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. The reason of their absence could be to do with their cricketing assignments. Rohit is leading India in a Test match from today onwards while Kohli has taken a break from cricket due to personal reasons. 

Fans do not see any reason Dhoni did not attend the Ram Temple inauguration as he has retired from all cricket except IPL, which is also two months away. Some fans even took o Instgram and filled Dhoni's Instagram section with hateful messages and abuses. You can find some comments below over Dhoni's most recent uploads on Instagram. But we have not picked the abuses.

Take a look at what fans are writing in MS Dhoni's Instagram comments section after he skipped the Ram Temple udghatan ceremony:

The fans are calling Dhoni all sort of things in the comments. Such social media behaviour towards a legend should be avoided but the nature of this medium is such that overemotional fans are tempted to say anything to even their heroes. There is a call to unfollow Dhoni as well over Instagram while some are objecting his recent collaboration with rapper MC Stan. 

It should not be forgotten that while Dhoni did not attend the Ram Temple ceremony, his wife Sakshi had shared the photo of the Ram Lalla idol on her Instagram Story with a folded hands emoji.

Knowing Dhoni, he will not react to this flow of hate towards his way. He may have had his reasons to not attend the Ram Temple inauguration and he is not going to explain it to the world to defend himself.

Dhoni has begun training for IPL 2024, which probably, is going to be hi last tournament. It will be interesting to see whether he is able to take the CSK to another title win. If he does that, CSK will become the most successful IPL side in history with six titles, surpassing current joint-holders Mumbai Indians (MI).

