MS Dhoni’s old video of him rating Virat Kohli’s captaincy goes VIRAL after Rohit Sharma takes over as ODI skipper - WATCH

With Rohit Sharma named the captain of both ODI and T20I teams, a new era has begun in Indian cricket, bringing curtains down on the Virat Kohli era.

Notably, opening batter Rohit was on Wednesday named India`s new ODI skipper and the star player will take over from Kohli starting with the South Africa series in January next year.

Meanwhile, an old interview video of former India skipper MS Dhoni rating Virat Kohli’s captaincy has resurfaced on the internet and is going viral.

In 2018, Dhoni and other players of IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a fun chat session with kids during which he spoke about Kohli’s leadership abilities.

In the video, Dhoni first explained the difference between being a normal player and a captain. Later, when asked how Virat Kohli’s captaincy was, MS Dhoni, said, “he’s very good”.

Interestingly, Dhoni was replaced by Kohli as Team India skipper in all three formats.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Sourav Ganguly on Thursday said the board and selectors together took the call to appoint Rohit Sharma as the full-time white-ball captain of the side.

Ganguly also informed that he and the chairman of selectors had also spoken to Kohli. The former Indian skipper also thanked Kohli for his contributions in the limited-overs format.

"It`s a call that the BCCI and the selectors took together. Actually, the BCCI had requested Virat to not step down as the T20I skipper but obviously, he did not agree. And the selectors then did not feel it right to have two different captains for two white-ball formats," Ganguly told ANI.

"So it was decided that Virat will continue as Test captain and Rohit will take over as the white-ball captain. I as President personally spoke to Virat Kohli and the chairman of selectors has also spoken to him,” Ganguly added.