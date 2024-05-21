Advertisement
MS DHONI

MS Dhoni Spotted Riding Bike On Ranchi Roads After CSK Crashed Out Of IPL 2024; Watch

Dhoni has possible played his last IPL match for CSK. He left the field without shaking hands with the RCB players, including Virat Kohli, after the defeat which ended Chennai's campaign.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shubham Pandey|Last Updated: May 21, 2024, 08:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
MS Dhoni Spotted Riding Bike On Ranchi Roads After CSK Crashed Out Of IPL 2024; Watch MS Dhoni.

MS Dhoni wasted no time after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) crashed out of IPL 2024, a couple of days back, and flew back to his hometown Ranchi with his family. A lot happened in CSK's last league game which was against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru. After the game ended, Dhoni was spotted waiting for the RCB players on the sidelines before he decided to leave the field after seeing that RCB players were still busy celebrating their playoffs qualification. This match was a virtual quarter-final as the winner was going to the playoffs. While CSK needed to register a win or lose by a small margin, RCB needed to beat CSK by  certain margin. The hosts were able to do so.

Many are believing it to be Dhoni's last IPL, saying he may not return to play next season. However, nothing is confirmed yet as 'Thala' himself is to speak anything on his retirement.

Meanwhile, Dhoni is back at his home and took out his old bike for a ride through the city. A video went viral on the internet, two days after the match, in which Dhoni can be seen coming from a bike ride and entering his farmhouse located on the outskirts of Ranchi.

Watch Dhoni's bike ride video below:

A controversy erupted after Dhoni left the field without the customary hand shake ritual after the match. Dhoni shook hands of the RCB staff and management after the game before entering the dressing room. Later, Virat Kohli was seen entering the CSK dressing room to meet Dhoni as he had sensed that something might not be right. Commentator Harsha Bhogle and former England captain Michael Vaughan spoke to Cricbuzz on the scenes and said that RCB players should have firstly shook hands with the CSK players and then continued to celebrate their special win. 

Fans do not know whether this was Dhoni's last match or not. Dhoni fans believe that RCB players should have given him some respect as it could turn out to the last time the world has seen Dhoni in a yellow jersey.

