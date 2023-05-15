MS Dhoni To Play Next Season For Chennai? CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan Gives Big Update

The future of former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has become a topic of intense speculation. Fans and experts alike have been pondering whether Dhoni will continue playing in the IPL beyond the 2023 season or retire from the league. Dhoni had previously hinted that the ongoing season would be his last, but he recently surprised everyone during a match against the Lucknow Super Giants by stating that he hasn't made a final decision yet.

Dhoni, who has impressed with his performances for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) this year, could potentially extend his stint in the cash-rich league for at least another season. However, he has not provided any official updates regarding his future plans. Suresh Raina, a former teammate of Dhoni's at CSK, recently mentioned that Dhoni intends to win this year's IPL and play in the following season as well. Adding to the intrigue, the CEO of CSK, Kasi Viswanathan, disclosed after the team's last home match on May 14 that Dhoni is likely to play for one more season.

CSK's CEO expressed his belief in Dhoni's continued participation, saying, "We believe MS Dhoni is going to play next season as well, so I hope fans will continue to support us like every time." This statement from a team official has sparked optimism among CSK fans, who eagerly await an official confirmation from Dhoni himself.

Dhoni's association with CSK has been long-standing since he was acquired by the franchise for Rs 6 crore during the inaugural IPL auction in 2008. As the most capped player in IPL history, Dhoni has captained CSK to four titles and has been an integral part of the team's success. He is among the select group of players who have featured in all 16 editions of the IPL, and he is one of only seven batsmen to have scored over 5000 runs in the tournament. Under Dhoni's leadership, CSK has reached the playoffs in 11 of the last 13 seasons, playing in nine finals and emerging victorious on four occasions.

As fans eagerly await Dhoni's final decision, the cricketing world remains captivated by the prospect of witnessing the legendary player's presence in the IPL for another season. With his immense contributions and unparalleled leadership, Dhoni has undoubtedly left an indelible mark on the league and is poised to continue entertaining cricket enthusiasts around the world.