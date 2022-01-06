हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni to star in Bahubali? Director SS Rajamouli reacts to fan's question - WATCH

One of the top filmmakers from India SS Rajamouli could not stop laughing when he was shown the comments posted on one of his Instagram photos. 

MS Dhoni to star in Bahubali? Director SS Rajamouli reacts to fan&#039;s question - WATCH
(Source: Instagram)

That photo is also no-so ordinary. Rajamouli, who directed the two-part Bahubali, is posing with none other than MS Dhoni in that picture. 

He is soon out with another action-adventure named RRR which was set to be released in early January. However its release has been postponed due to the shutting of cinema halls amid rising COVID cases all over the country. 

The star cast of RRR and the director were recently at The Kapil Sharma Show to promote their film and in one of the segments where Kapil does 'Post ka Post Mortem', he reads out funny comments posted on the Instagram pictures of the guest celebrities. 

During the show, this picture of Rajamouli with Dhoni came up and there were many amazing comments posted by Dhoni fans. 

One of the them was a fan asking Rajamouli whether the former India captain would star in next edition of Bahubali and the ace director was in splits reading that comment. The fan further wrote that if Dhoni playd Bahubali, he would play the famous helicopter shot and the ball will go to the moon and former Sri Lankan bowler Lasith Malinga can be cast as Kalkeya, as the antagonist. 

Not to forget, Rajamouli is a big Dhoni fan and when the CSK captain retired from international cricket, had turned emotional. 

