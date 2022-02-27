हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
PSL 2022 final

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 27

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Prediction Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Final - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of MUL vs LAH, Multan Sultans Dream11 Team Player List, Lahore Qalandars Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips Pakistan Super League 2022, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

MUL vs LAH Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s PSL 2022 Final at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore, 8:00 PM IST February 27
Source: Twitter

Two of the most dangerous teams of the Pakistan Super League 2022, will battle it out for the title on Sunday night (February 27) at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Multan Sultans will face Lahore Qalandars in the 2022 PSL Final match. Both sides will be pumped for the title and the clash is expected to be full of twists and turns.

It'll be a repeat of Qualifier 1 where Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars by 28 runs to book a spot in the Finals. Lahore had to outclass Islamabad United in the 2nd eliminator to come into the finals.

Lahore will look to make Sultans pay the for defeat they faced before, undoubtedly both teams are the best performers of this year's PSL. Sultan have won 9 games out of the 10 played and Lahore are the second team with most wins in the tournament. It is to be noted that the only defeat Sultans have faced was against the Qalandars only and this factor can play a major part in the mentality of players going in the finals.

Match Details

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Final

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: February 27th at 8:00 PM IST

Live Streaming: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv app and website

MUL vs LAH PSL 2022 Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan, Phil Salt

Batters: Fakhar Zaman, Rilee Rossouw, Harry Brook, Tim David

All-rounders: Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hafeez

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Zaman Khan, Haris Rauf

Captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Vice-Captain: Fakhar Zaman

MUL vs LAH PSL 2022 Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans: Tim David, Aamer Azmat, David Willey, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees

Lahore Qalandars:  Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zaman Khan, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
PSL 2022 finalDream11Multan SultansLahore QalandarsFantasy Cricket Tips
Next
Story

MS Dhoni's CSK launches Super Kings cricket academy with first two centres in Chennai and Salem

Must Watch

PT5M51S

Ukrainians came back to Ukraine to fight against Russia