Mumbai Indians vs Punjab Kings IPL 2021 Live Streaming: MI vs PBKS When and where to watch, TV timings and other details

On a slippery slope after a hat-trick of losses, defending champions Mumbai Indians will need their famed top-order batting to fire and turn things around when they take on Punjab Kings in the IPL 2021 in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday (September 28). Time is running out for Mumbai after they lost all the three games post the resumption of the IPL in the UAE, slipping to the seventh spot with 8 points from 10 games.

While the five-time champions faltered in their run-chase against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team couldn’t defend its total against Kolkata Knight Riders.

MI's batting has been a major worry for the franchise as their mainstays with the willow, including Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan, have been struggling for runs. Skipper Rohit Sharma scored 33 and 43 in the last two games but couldn't capitalise on the starts.

After being left out of the first two games due to fitness issues, Hardik Pandya was included in the playing XI against RCB, but his stay was short-lived. The form of these players, who are also part of the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup, is a worrying sign not only for the franchise but also for the country’s campaign in the showpiece event, which will be held in the UAE and Oman after the IPL.

In bowling, Jasprit Bumrah has consistently delivered, returning with 8 wickets so far in the last three matches, while fellow pacers Trent Boult and Adam Milne too have contributed with 3 scalps each. But the spin duo of Rahul Chahar and Krunal Pandya has disappointed and will need to step up their performance if MI are to qualify for the knockout stage.

Punjab, on the other hand, are placed in the fifth spot after returning to winning ways in their last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad following a splendid performance from the bowlers, who made up for the team's below-par batting display. With 8 points from 10 games, just like MI, Punjab too can’t afford any slip-up.

Teams (from):

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain), Mayank Agarwal, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Shahrukh Khan, Mohammed Shami, Nathan Ellis, Adil Rashid, Murugan Ashwin, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Chris Jordan, Aiden Markram, Mandeep Singh, Darsan Nalkande, Prabhsimran Singh, Ravi BIshnoi, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar, Jalaj Saxena.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain) Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Chris Lynn, Saurabh Tiwary, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, James Neesham, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Marco Jansen, Yudhvir Singh, Adam Milne, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult.

What time does the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings begin?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings is scheduled to start at 07:30 pm. The toss will take place at 07:00 pm.

Where is the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Which TV channel will broadcast the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

The IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will broadcast LIVE on Star Sports 1/HD.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings?

The live streaming of the IPL 2021 match between Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings will be available on the Hotstar app and website. You can also catch the live commentary/scorecard and latest updates of the match here at zeenews.india.com.