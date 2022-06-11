Mumbai Indians may have had a horrific IPL 2022 season but there were positives from the season. One of them was Tilak Varma, their best batter in the season, who scored 397 runs from the 14 games at an average of 36 and strike rate of over 131 and was one of the most consistent batters in their ranks. Even when the likes of Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard failed to live up to the expecations, Tilak stepped up and played as if he was playing in his fifth or sixth IPL season. He showed great maturity with the bat and his batting instilled confidence in Rohit and coach Mahela Jayawardena. Tilak got high praise from MI captain Rohit who said that he could soon play all 3 formats for India. This is big praise coming from the captain of the Indian cricket team himself.

To keep his mind away from all distractions, Tilak has decided that he will not keep the Rs 1.7 crore he got for his services for Mumbai Indians in IPL 2022. He said in an interview to The Week he has given all the money he earned via the Indian Premier League to his father.

"I am not letting the money] influence my mind. I have given it all to my father and told him to keep me away from it. I know it is too easy to get distracted," he said.

Not to forget, Tilak comes from a humble background. His father is an electrician. There had been days when Tilak skipped meals but never skipped training. He has one wish that he wants to fulfilled which is to buy a car so that he does not have to suffer the bus rides where fellow passengers complained about his heavy kit bag.