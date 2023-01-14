Murali Vijay BLASTS BCCI after constant snub, says 'I am done with them...they see us as 80-year-old after 30'

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay has not played any international match for more than 4 years now. The last time Vijay played for India was in December 2018 vs Australia in a Test match. Vijay has not played an ODI or T20I since 2015 while IPL career too has come to almost an end. Vijay last played an IPL match in September 2020. For a long time now, Vijay is not being even considered for selection and in a recent interview, he opened up about his future in cricket.

An upset Vijay said that he is done with BCCI, hinting that his international retirement might be on the cards. "I am almost done with BCCI (smiles) and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play little bit of competitive cricket,” Vijay told former Indian cricketer WV Raman on weekly show on Sportstar.

Vijay added that BCCI feels after 30, a cricketer is a 80-year-old person who is walking on streets. Vijay said that he can still be at his best but he is not left with any other option to look for chances elsewhere. He hinted that he might look for opportunities abroad now.

Congratulations to both Murali Vijay and Cheteshwar Pujara on passing 3,000 Test runs! #IndvEng pic.twitter.com/FA9D8EgUT5 November 17, 2016

"After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened," adde Vijay.

Vijay was once a mainstay in Indian Test batting lineup. What should not be forgotten is his Test record. He has played 61 Tests for India, scoring 3982 runs at an average of 38.39. He has to his name 12 Test hundreds and 15 half-centuries.