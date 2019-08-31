close

Murali Vijay

Murali Vijay keen to enjoy the game rather than focus on Team India comeback

Vijay also expressed his desire of playing for India again but added that he can contribute to the sport in many other ways.  

Images Credits: Reuters

Team India opener Murali Vijay on Saturday said that he plays cricket for 'pride' and 'sheer passion' and wants to contribute to any team he plays for.

Speaking to reporters, the 35-year-old said: "I play cricket just for pride and sheer passion for it. I do not look forward to playing for India or world level. My funda is to play cricket at a higher level. So, any cricket is good for me and I am looking forward to contributing for the teams I play for."

"This is what I have done over a period of 15 years. So, obviously, nothing changes in that aspect of it. But obviously, opportunities create more experience and I am looking forward to one."

Vijay also expressed his desire of playing for India again but added that he can contribute to the sport in many other ways.

"Of course, I am saying that I do not put any limitation on my dream. I have given four comebacks (to Indian cricket team) and there is no pressure. I know how to do that and I want to contribute in whichever team I play for. I want to make the team win and also get the youngsters in the right mindset. So, these are the contributions I can give to cricket," he said.

