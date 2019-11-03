Mushfiqur Rahim's fifty helps Bangladesh beat India by 7 wickets in first T20I

Mushfiqur Rahim smashed an unbeaten half-century as Bangladesh thrashed India by seven wickets in the opening T20I of the three-match series at the newly-named Arun Jaitly Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday.

Chasing a target of 149 runs to win, Bangladesh lost opener Liton Das cheaply for seven runs before Mohammad Naim (25) and Soumya Sarkar (39) steady their side's ship by stitching a crucial 46-run stand for the second wicket.

Subsequently, Mushfiqur not only pulled back an unbeaten 60-run knock but also shared a significant stand of 60 runs with Sarkar to take Bangladesh on the verge of victory before the wicketkeeper-batsman and captain Mahmudullah (15) guide the side past the mark with three balls to spare.

For India, Deepak Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed and Yuzvendra Chahal chipped in with a wicket each.

Earlier, the visitors had won the toss and asked the Rohit Sharma-led side to bat first.

Opener Rohit, who was looking to lead the team from the front in the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, failed to click with the bat today as he was caught leg before wicket as early as on the sixth delivery of the opening over by Shafiul Islam.

Subsequently, KL Rahul joined forces with Rohit's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan and the duo did adopt a cautious approach to take India to 35 for one at the end of the first powerplay.

Just after the Powerplay, India lost Rahul for 15 runs before Shreyas Iyer batted aggressively along with Dhawan and took the Men in Blue to 69/2 by the end of 10 overs.

Dhawan, who was trying his best to keep his side's innings together from one end while the wickets at the other end kept tumbling at regular intervals, too departed after a miscommunication with Rishabh Pant (27) for 41 runs.

Meanwhile, Shivam Dube also failed to click with the bat on his international debut and departed for just a single as Bangladesh bowlers produced a good performance with the ball to restrict India to 148 for six in their stipulated 20 overs.

Mushfiqur Rahim was adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant performance with the bat.

India, who are now trailing Bangladesh by 1-0 in the three-match series, will look to bounce back when they play the second T20I on Thursday at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Gujarat.