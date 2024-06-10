Naseem Shah In Tears After Pakistan Loss, Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts With Heartfelt Gesture

The Group A match between India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2024 proved to be an absolute thriller as India were only able to set a target of 120 runs for the Pakistan players to chase in 20 overs. The bowlers for both teams stepped up and the Indian bowlers were able to stop Pakistan from succesfully chasing the target in the biggest cricket rivalry. Magnificent bowling performances from Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya were enough to wrap up the Pakistani batting at a score of 113. Fans witnessed a late batting cameo by Pakistani bowler Naseem Shah who scored 10 runs off just 4 balls but could not get his nation over the line.

After India picked up the win, Naseem Shah broke down into tears and could not control his emotions. The Pakistani star has been seen crying in several videos that have surfaced on social media with his fellow teammate Shaheen Afridi consoling him.

Rohit Sharma Wins Hearts

After India's win, the Indian Captain Rohit Sharma can also be seen consoling Naseem Shah. This gesture from the Indian captain won the hearts of cricket fans around the world. This gesture proved why cricket is known as the gentleman's game.

Rohit Sharma appreciating the efforts of Naseem Shah after the match. He asked him to not cry. What a moment ❤️❤️❤️#T20WorldCup #PAKvsIND #INDvsPAK #tapmad #HojaoADFree pic.twitter.com/YNnLEbra8h — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) June 9, 2024

Babar Azam Gives Statement On Pakistan Loss

Pakistan captain Babar Azam bashed the batters of his team and praised the bowlers after Pakistan's loss to India. He blamed the batters for wasting too many balls while trying to chase the subpar score of 120.

"We bowled well. In the batting, lost back to back wickets and had too much dot balls. Tactics was simple to play normally. Just strike rotation and the odd boundary. But in that period we had too many dot balls. Can't expect much from tailenders. Our mind was to utilise first six overs in batting. But one wicket down, and again we weren't up to the mark in first six. Pitch looked decent. Ball was coming on nicely. It was a little bit slow, and some balls extra bounce. Have to win last two matches. Will sit and discuss our mistakes but looking forward to last two matches," Babar said in the post match press conference.