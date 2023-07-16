Natasa Stankovic's Smoking Hot Workout Video Ignites Social Media, Earns Praise from Husband Hardik Pandya - Watch

Natasa Stankovic, wife of Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya, has recently taken social media by storm with a captivating workout video. The stunning model and actress, known for her impeccable fitness regime, shared the intense session on Instagram, leaving fans amazed. As the cricket sensation gears up for the upcoming West Indies T20I series, his wife's dedication to fitness is an inspiration. Let's delve into Natasa's workout routine and Harik's heartwarming reaction to her efforts.

Natasa Stankovic's Intense Workout Session

Natasa Stankovic's Instagram video showcases her in an all-black workout attire, setting a fierce tone for her exercise routine. With the caption "Run for your life" and the background song aptly named "Run for your life," she exudes determination and motivation. The video highlights Natasa's commitment to maintaining a healthy and active lifestyle, encouraging her followers to embrace fitness.

Hardik Pandya, along with his brother Krunal Pandya and Krunal's wife Pankhuri, expressed their admiration for Natasa's workout video in the Instagram comment section. Their supportive and encouraging words highlight the strong bond within the Pandya family and their shared commitment to fitness. Their comments reflect the love and respect they have for Natasa's dedication.

Hardik and Natasa's Captivating Moments

In a previous Instagram post, Hardik Pandya shared a sizzling photo with his wife, accompanied by the caption "Hit the jackpot with you." The image captures the couple's chemistry, with Natasa sporting an animal print short and a black shirt, while Hardik looks dashing in a black printed shirt. These moments illustrate their deep affection for each other and their fashionable style.

Hardik Pandya's Training for the West Indies T20I Series

Hardik Pandya's rigorous training sessions at the National Cricket Academy, Bengaluru, signify his preparations for the forthcoming West Indies T20I series. The talented all-rounder's focus on upper body strength is evident in the gym photos he shared on Instagram. As he gears up for his comeback to the Indian team, Hardik's commitment to his physical fitness is commendable.