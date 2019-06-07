Nathan Coulter-Nile: Man of the Match in Australia vs West Indies ICC World Cup clash

Nottingham: Pace-bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile was an unlikely hero with the bat for Australia, smashing 92 runs off 60 deliveries against West Indies in the tenth match of the ICC World Cup 2019.

Coulter- Nile's knock, which included 8 boundaries and 4 sixes, helped his side emerge victorious in a clash where Australia had at one point in time lost four wickets in the first powerplay after being sent in to bat.

Australia emerged victorious by a margin of 15 runs after being bowled out for a competitive 288.

The side continues to remain unbeaten in the tournament having emerged victorious against Afghanistan in the opener.

Coulter-Nile walked in to bat following the dismissal of Alex Carey for 45 runs off 55 deliveries.

He stitched a partnership of 102 runs with Steve Smith, which helped Australia recover after being restricted to 147/6 following Carey's dismissal.

The Australian cricketer continued to score at a steady rate following Smith's dismissal, stitching partnerships with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc.

Nathan Coulter- Nile has picked 48 wickets in 29 ODI matches for Australia, with 246 runs scored at an average of 18.92.