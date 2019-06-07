close

Nathan Coulter-Nile

Nathan Coulter-Nile: Man of the Match in Australia vs West Indies ICC World Cup clash

Pace-bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile was an unlikely hero with the bat for Australia, smashing 92 runs off 60 deliveries against West Indies in the tenth match of the ICC World Cup 2019. 

Image Credits: Cricket World Cup/Twitter

Coulter- Nile's knock, which included 8 boundaries and 4 sixes, helped his side emerge victorious in a clash where Australia had at one point in time lost four wickets in the first powerplay after being sent in to bat. 

Australia emerged victorious by a margin of 15 runs after being bowled out for a competitive 288.

 

The side continues to remain unbeaten in the tournament having emerged victorious against Afghanistan in the opener.    

Coulter-Nile walked in to bat following the dismissal of Alex Carey for 45 runs off 55 deliveries.

He stitched a partnership of 102 runs with Steve Smith, which helped Australia recover after being restricted to 147/6 following Carey's dismissal. 

The Australian cricketer continued to score at a steady rate following Smith's dismissal, stitching partnerships with Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc. 

Nathan Coulter- Nile has picked 48 wickets in 29 ODI matches for Australia, with 246 runs scored at an average of 18.92. 

