Commonwealth Games (CWG) 2022 Day 3
Check LIVE Scores and Updates from Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday (July 31)
Trending Photos
On day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham, India women will be taking on Pakistan women cricket team as T20 cricket has made it's debut at the CWG. Apart from the cricket match, Indian weightlifter, Jeremy Lalrinnunga who hails from Aizawl Mizoram, will be in action in the Men's 67kg final of the Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Sunday. Jeremy represented India in the 2018 Summer Youth Olympics in Buenos Aires.
In the evening, Shiva Thapa will take on Reese Lynch of Scotland in Boxing's round of 16. Around 8:30 PM (IST), India's hockey team will take on Ghana too. Youngest Indian athlete Anahat Singh is also likely to be seen in action today in Squash. Harmanpreet Kaur-led side were thrashed in their previous contest against Australia as Ashleigh Gardner stole the game from their hands in end moments firing a fifty to guide her team home.
Weightlifting Women's 59kg - Final
India's Popy Hazarika in action. First uo Snatch. She will lift 80 kgs in her first attempt.
India win by 8 wickets
India women beat Pakistan women by 8 wickets as Smriti Mandhana fired a half-century to guide her team over the line and register their first victory at the CWG 2022 Birmingham. Rain reduced the game to 18 overs but it did not effect India's mentality as they displayed an all-round performance to win over Pakistan.
INDW- 102/2 (11. Overs), Mandhana 63 (42) & Rodrigues 1 (1)
India still in a hurry
Pakistan managed to break Mandhana and Verma's 61 runs partnership but India still look to finish things off quickly chasing a target of 100 runs in 18 overs. Smriti has completed her fifty and has smashed 7 fours with 3 sixes till now.
INDW- 76/1 (8.1 Overs), Mandhana 54 (34) & Meghana 2 (6)
India on a ROLL
Smriti Mandhana and Shafali Verma are going out full throttle against the Pakistan women cricket team. India need 59 runs 84 balls now.
INDW- 41/0 (4 Overs), Mandhana 28 (17) & Verma 12 (7)
TT Update!
Table tennis men's quarterfinals, India 2-0 Bangladesh as Sharath Kamar wins 11-4, 11-7, 11-2 against Sabbir. G Sathiyan will be next action for India in the singles matchup.
Boxing
Shiva Thapa loses out to Scotland's Reese Lynch by a 4-1 decision. Thapa was dominant in the first half but couldn't keep the momentum up in the end. It was an intense matchup between the two, Shiva Thapa's campaign end now.
And that's that, Pakistan bowled out for 99!
Superb effort from Indian bowlers as Pakistan women have been cleaned up for just 99. India need score of exact 100 to win the contest today.
Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav pick of the bowlers with 2 wickets a piece. Chase coming up soon.
India on top in T20 clash vs Pakistan
Pakistan women have lost half of their side in the T20 clash going on at Edgbaston while batting first. Indian spinners Sneh Rana and Deepti Sharma keeping them in a tight leash.
PAKW 93/5 (16.1)
BOXING
Shiva Thapa will face Scotland’s Reece Lynch in the men’s 63.5kg category in the round of 16.
TT update
Sathiyan and Harmeet win by 11-8, 11-6, 11-2 defeat BAWM and Ahmed. Sharath Kamal will come up for the singles match next.
“Jaise khilate hain na bacche ko, waise usko khila.”
– Nikhat Zareen’s coach tells her between rounds.#CWG2022 #Boxing pic.twitter.com/DtXZV1d8os
— Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) July 31, 2022
Boxing
India's Nikhat defeats Helena Ismael Bagao by RSC in the 50kg event of women in the round of 16.
ITA MAS HUN BOT CAN
Nikhat 20 20 20 20 20
BAGAO 16 16 17 16 16
10 Overs DONE
Omaima Sohail and Ayesha Naseem in the middle for Pakistan as India eye to restrict them to a low total.
PAKW- 60/3 (10 Overs), Sohail 3 (4) & Naseen 8 (5)
Pakistan recover
Muneeba Ali and Bismah Maroof steady Pakistan's innings after an early blow of Iram Javed for duck. India are currently hunting for a wicket, displaying some tight fielding and bowling performance.
PAKW- 35/1 (7 Overs), Maroof 16 (15) & Ali 18 (24)
Srihari Natraj qualifies for semifinals in men's 50m backstroke
Indian swimmer Srihari Natraj clocked 25.52 seconds to qualify for the semifinals of men's 50m backstroke event at the 22nd Commonwealth Games on Sunday. The 21-year-old Indian from Bengaluru was the second fastest swimmer in his heat and eighth fastest overall.
He has a personal best of 24.40s in men's 50m backstroke, having achieved it at 15th FINA World Swimming Championships last year in UAE.
Natraj had finished seventh in the men's 100m backstroke.
In men's 200m butterfly, Sajan Prakash finished fourth in his heat after clocking 1:58:99s and was put in the reserve list.
The best eight swimmers progress to the final in men's 200m butterfly.
Dream start for India!
9 balls bowled, 0 runs given so far and Meghna Singh STRIKES! Iram Javed caught by Yastika at slip. Pakistan in deep trouble at the moment. Renuka Singh has bowled a maiden over in the 18-over game for India up first.
PAKW- 0/1 (1.3 Overs), Muneeba Ali 0 (6)
The moment when gold medallist Jeremy stood on the podium and sang the national anthem while saluting the tri-colour!
Moment we all have been waiting !
Our Indian __ national anthem.
What a gutsy performance from 19 year old Jeremy ..hats off to him _
Talent like u shows our future of Bharat __ is bright.
Goosebumps!!#JeremyLalrinnunga #weightlifting #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/nzBL769A0K
— Soug (@sbg1936) July 31, 2022
Jeremy, who was struggling with knee and back injuries after last year's Commonwealth Championships in Tashkent, made a stylish comeback at Birmingham CWG 2022 with the gold medal.
It is 18-overs per side in India women vs Pakistan women
UPDATE - Match Reduced To 18 Overs A Side.#INDvPAK https://t.co/Ii6HHbrmtl
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 31, 2022
Check out India's 2nd gold medallist at CWG 2022's winning attempt!
Gold _medal it is !!
19 year old Jeremy Lalrinnunga does it in style lifts 160kg in C&J 2nd attempt despite in tremendous pain!
Wht a raw talent congrats _ to him!
Hope he get well soon.
Billion prayers with u champ .#JeremyLalrinnunga #CommonwealthGames #weightlifting pic.twitter.com/OzTAUffLpT
— Soug (@sbg1936) July 31, 2022
India women vs Pakistan women Teams:
India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Yastika Bhatia(w), Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Sabbhineni Meghana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh
Pakistan Women (Playing XI): Iram Javed, Muneeba Ali(w), Omaima Sohail, Bismah Maroof(c), Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Kainat Imtiaz, Fatima Sana, Tuba Hassan, Diana Baig, Anam Amin
TOSS NEWS - India vs Pakistan!
Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first at Edgbaston.
Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinches India's 2nd gold!
Indian lifts a total of 300 (140 snatch + 160 in clean and jerk) to claim the first spot on the podium.
Men's 67kg - Final - Weightlifting
Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifts 160 kg in clean and jerk in 2nd attempt! He is ensuring the gold medal is coming. Still let's see.
Men's 67kg - Final - Weightlifting
Jeremy Lalrinnunga lifts 154 kg in clean and jerk!
He had some trouble lifting it and it seems has got cramps. The coaches are looking after him.
TOSS UPDATE India vs Pakistan!
The toss has been delayed as it is still drizzling at Edgbaston, the toss was scheduled at 3:30 PM if rain stopped but still bad news it is. The covers are on, hopefully we can see the action soon. Stay tuned!
Men's 67kg - Final - Weightlifting!
India's Jeremy Lalrinnunga yet to open campaign in clean and jerk. His first attempt will be 160 kg
Swimming
Sajan Prakash finishes 4th in Men’s 200m Butterfly - Heat 3. Clocks a time of 1:58.99 mins, two seconds less than his Personal best and he won't be able to make it the final.
Cycling
India's Ronaldo Laitonjam qualifies for 1/8 finals of the sprint race. Ronaldo clocked 10.012 secs to finish 13th (out of 26 who started) in qualifying round, enough to progress to the next stage, which will be at 3.30pm IST
Jeremy, remember the name!
The Indian weightlifter lifts 140 kgs to make a Commonwealth Games record. Tries 143kg in third attempt but fails.
Clean and Jerk coming up soon.
Record ALERT!
Jeremy has lifted over 136 kgs for a Games record and was not stopping there increasing it to 140 kgs. However, he failed to lift the 143 but has a massive 10 kgs lead right now.
Weightlifting
Jeremy has increased his first attempt to 136 kgs from 130, the best lift so far is 127 kgs. Edidiong Umoafia has lifted 130 after two failed attempts.
Lawn Bowls
Tania Choudhury registers first victory at CWG 2022 in the women's singles fifth round.
BAD NEWS
Its raining at Edgbaston ahead the India vs Pakistan women cricket match.
It's a bit rainy at Edgbaston ahead of #INDvPAK
It's just a light drizzle, so hopefully it clears up to get a full game, but a delayed toss is possible at this point. pic.twitter.com/pPfDjgUQmx
— Paul Muchmore (@paulmuchmore) July 31, 2022
Team India are here for action!
The girls are here! Let's hear it for #TeamIndia! #B2022 #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/td1IfxEFej
— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 31, 2022
HERE WE GO!
The weightlifting event starts! Jeremy Lalrinnunga will go for a solid 130kg in his first Snatch attempt.
Weightlifting 67 kg final
Jeremy Lalrinnunga, the Youth Olympics champion of 2018, will be action soon eyeing a gold for India.
Artistic Gymanstics
Yogeshwar starts with score of 12.350 in rings routine, choses a difficulty of 4.200.
Artistic Gymnastics
Men's all-round final: India's Yogeshwar Singh will be in action with the rotation orders of Rings, Vault, Parallel Bars, Floor Exercise, Pommel Horse and Horizontal Bar.
Lawn Bowls
India's Tania Choudhury will begin the day against Shauna O'Neill in Section B - Round 5.
Day three of sport at #B2022 is here, who's ready to see what we have lined up for today?
Here's our run down of some of the events to watch today.
Follow the action through the day at https://t.co/8u2EKSwAjk pic.twitter.com/Mh64R4Xfbi
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 31, 2022
It's Day Three, and we have another fun filled morning
Here are your highlights for the next few hours. Let us know what events you're enjoying in the comments below!
Get live updates at
— Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 31, 2022
Weightlifter Jeremy aims for GOLD
