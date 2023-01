Neeraj Chopra Meets Shafali Verma and Co Ahead of ICC Under 19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023 Final, See Pics

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Neeraj Chopra, who is also in South Africa, met the India women U19 stars who will be playing the ICC Under 19 Womens T20 World Cup 2023 Final vs England on January 29 and shared some motivating words