Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 Match No. 23 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch NRK vs DD LIVE In India

Nellai Royal Kings will meet Dindigul Dragons in Match 23 of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 on July 1, which is a Saturday. Not to forget, this will be the evening game of the Saturday, double-header in TNPL. The match will be played at the Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli. R Ashwin missed the last match for Dragon and all eyes will be on the playing 11 of this match. It will be interesting to see whether Ashwin plays today or not.

After losing against Lyca Kovai King, Dragons bounced back with a win over IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans. They will look to continue with the winning run.

Nellai Royal Kings have enjoyed a long break of a week. They have had a great tournament so far, winning 4 out of the 5 matches, with 8 points to their name. They are placed 2nd in the points table and Dragons are right behind them with same number of wins from 5 matches but with a slightly lesser NRR.

What date Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons will be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons will be played on July 1, Sunday.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons be played?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons will be played at the SCF Cricket Ground, Salem in Tamil Nadu.

What time will the Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons begin?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League match between Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons will start at 7:15 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League match?

Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India. The channels include Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3.

How do I watch Nellai Royal Kings vs Dindigul Dragons Tamil Nadu Premier League match live streaming?

Siechem Madurai Panthers vs Ba11sy Trichy match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.