Babar Azam’s Pakistan side will look to clinch the three-match ODI series when they face hosts Netherlands in the second ODI in Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam, on Thursday (August 18). Pakistan edged past Scott Edwards-led Dutch side by 16 runs in the first ODI on Tuesday.

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bat first. Only at 3-0 after four overs, it got worse for the visitors at 10-1 in six overs following Vivian Kingma’s maiden wicket which claimed Imam-ul-Haq (2) leg before wicket on referral by the Netherlands. Opener Fakhar Zaman led the recovery with 109 runs in 109 balls, including 12 fours and a six, before he was run out.

Zaman and captain Babar Azam (74 in 85) shared a 168-run partnership for the second wicket, and Shadab Khan later smashed a 28-ball 48 not out as Pakistan posted a challenging total of 314-6.

Dutch pacer Bas de Leede took 2-42 in 10 overs. In reply, the Netherlands came close with 298-8. Dutch captain Scott Edwards was not out on 71 in 60 balls. Opener Vikramjit Singh and No. 5 Tom Cooper both hit 65 runs each. Cooper scored at a much faster pace, needing 54 deliveries for his 65 compared to 98 balls for Singh. Pacers Haris Rauf (3-67) and Naseem Shah (3-51) did most of the damage.

Match Details

When will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match be played?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played on Thursday (August 18).

Where will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match be played?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam.

What time will the Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match start?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will start at 230 PM IST.

How can I watch Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match on TV in India?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be not be available on TV in India.

How can I follow the live streaming of the Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match?

The Netherlands vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match will be streamed live on FanCode website and app.