close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Virat Kohli

Never expected somebody could come close to Sachin Tendulkar: Kapil Dev lauds Virat Kohli

Dev said that whatever is done for Arun Jaitley, who was the former president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), is not enough as he has done a lot for the game.

Never expected somebody could come close to Sachin Tendulkar: Kapil Dev lauds Virat Kohli
Image Credits: Reuters

Former India cricketer Kapil Dev on Thursday praised skipper Virat Kohli saying that he never expected that somebody could come close to the standard set by Sachin Tendulkar.

"Kohli has to go a long way. It is not right to talk about him in the middle of his career. But what he has given to us is unparallel. Never expected that somebody can come close to Sachin Tendulkar whom we think is the ultimate but Kohli has taken the game to a different level," Dev told reporters.

A stand will be unveiled after Kohli`s name today at Feroz Shah Kotla stadium, which will be renamed as Arun Jaitley stadium as well.

Dev said that whatever is done for Jaitley, who was the former president of the Delhi & District Cricket Association (DDCA), is not enough as he has done a lot for the game.

"I think whatever they do, this is not enough for him. He has done so much for cricket. I personally feel very happy about that, what they are doing, because he has the knowledge about the game. I just want to thank Delhi Cricket Association," he said.

Former player Nikhil Chopra, who had also come to attend the event, said: "He (Jaitley) has encouraged cricket open-heartedly. I remember, whenever he got time, he used to come and watch our games in the Ranji Trophy... I think it is a good thing that the stadium is being named after him. He truly deserves this."

Tags:
Virat KohliKapil DevFeroz Shah Kotla StadiumSachin tendulkarNikhil Chopra
Next
Story

Honour to represent India, says Shubman Gill

Must Watch

PT11M43S

5W1H: 12th September 2019