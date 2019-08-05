New Zealand reveal Test jersey numbers for series against Sri Lanka

The New Zealand Cricket (NZC) on Monday revealed the jersey numbers that the players will be donning during the two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, beginning August 14 at the Galle International Stadium.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Black Caps shared the picture of New Zealand captain Kane Williamson, Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner sporting their new jersey numbers.

While Williamson will be wearing the shirt of number 22, fast bowler Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme and Neil Wagner will be donning the jersey number 18, 77 and 35, respectively.

The full list of shirt numbers for the #SLvNZ Test squad. Williamson 22

Astle 60

Blundell 66

Boult 18

De Grandhomme 77

Latham 48

Nicholls 86

Patel 24

Raval 1

Somerville 28

Santner 74

Southee 38

Taylor 3

Wagner 35

Wagner 35

The two-match series against Sri Lanka will mark the commencent of New Zealand's campaign at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Test Championship.

Earlier, the ICC had introduced the idea of printing names and numbers on the Test jerseys as an initiative to help fans connect more with the players. England and Australia became the first countries in the history of the longest format of the game to don jerseys with the names and numbers during the ongoing Ashes series.

The World Test Championship (WTC) will see the top nine Test teams in the world – Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies – compete in 71 Test matches across 27 series, played over two years. The top two teams, in the end, will contest the ICC World Test Championship Final in June 2021 in the United Kingdom and the winners will be declared as ICC World Test Champions.

With points available for every single game, each team will play three home and three away series. Each series counts for 120 points, distributed over the number of matches in a series. For example, a two-match series will mean 60 points for each Test while a three-match series will give 40 points to each Test match. A tie will be 50% of the points available, whilst a draw will be a 3:1 points ratio.

The full New Zealand squad for Sri Lanka series is as follows:

Kane Williamson (captain), Todd Astle, Tom Blundell, B.J. Watling (wicketkeeper), Trent Boult, Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Jeet Raval, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Neil Wagner.