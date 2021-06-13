New Zealand seal first series in England after 21 years, sends strong message to India ahead of WTC final

New Zealand made a strong start to their ongoing campaign in England as they defeated the hosts by eight wickets in the second and final Test at Edgbaston. With this win, the team wrapped the two-match series on a winning note after the first encounter ended in a draw due to rain interruption.

Meanwhile, this was New Zealand's third series win in England and the first once since 1999.

Special! A Test series win in England. The team’s first since 1999. #ENGvNZ pic.twitter.com/l9mphT0hpt — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) June 13, 2021

The day began with England just 37 runs ahead with tailenders Olly Stone and James Anderson in the middle. However, the duo failed to resist the jolting pace of Trent Boult as he got of Stone in the first delivery of the day.

With just 37 required to win, stand-in captain Tom Latham scored the winning runs and completed a well-deserved victory for the tourists.

"Great for New Zealand cricket. For us it's about them playing the roles they were given. Matt Henry hasn't had a lot of opportunities and he was brilliant. For us it's about trying to keep it simple and play the way we've been playing over the last two years. We put some good numbers on the board. It's a great honor and nice to learn as a captain. Big challenge coming up in a week's time and the boys are looking forward to celebrate tonight. It's a special occasion for us. The atmosphere here is amazing," said Latham during the post-match presentation ceremony.

The win also hands New Zealand an extra day of rest before the much-anticipated World Test Championship finals against India, which will be played on June 18 in Southampton.