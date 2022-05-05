Former India cricketer and Bengal cricket team's head coach Arun Lal got married for the second time at the age of 66 on May 2 in Kolkata.

It was a Private ceremony. Before that Arun had got engaged to Bulbul Saha, who is of 38 years of age.

After the wedding, Bulbul and Arun also hosted a wedding reception, which was attended by close friend and BCCI head Sourav Ganguly.

Arun and Bulbul also spoke to media after their marriage and were very welcoming to all the curiois questions coming their way.

One of the question was on their honeymoon. And Arun Lal, who has spent many years in the commentary box, did not disappoint with his answer.

"I am very happy. This is another special moment in my life. I love Bulbul a lot and we will be a happy couple all our lives," Arun told the press.

When asked where he was headed for honeymoon with his new wife Bulbul, he had a brilliant answer. He said, "Ranji Trophy is our honeymoon."

Many might not know but Arun is the head coach of Bengal cricket team, which will be playing the Ranji Trophy quarter-finals versus Jharkhand at the MA Chinaswamy stadium in Bengaluru from 4 to 8 June. Going by Arun's statement, it seems Bulbul will be there in the stands, cheering her husband's side.

Arun Lal played 16 Tests and 13 ODIs for team India between 1982 and 1989.

It is worth mentioning that Lal rose to prominence as a commentator in both domestic and international games and was a regular face behind the mic until 2016, when he was diagnosed with jaw cancer.

Lal is now cancer-free and has been one of the main reasons behind Bengal qualifying for the Ranji Trophy final 2019-20 after a long gap of 13 years.