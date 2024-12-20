In a thrilling encounter that had fans on the edge of their seats, the final T20I of the series between West Indies and Bangladesh saw a rare moment of comedy mixed with tension, as Nicholas Pooran’s brain-fade left the cricket world laughing. A misjudged shot in the sixth over of West Indies’ innings handed Bangladesh a crucial breakthrough, but it was Pooran’s stunned reaction to his own dismissal that stole the show.

The Moment of Hilarity: Pooran's Unexpected Stand

Nicholas Pooran, one of the West Indies’ most experienced and destructive batters, was given the task of anchoring the innings in the final dead-rubber match. Arriving at number four, Pooran's role was vital as the hosts looked to set up a solid foundation. However, his time at the crease was short-lived. After a promising start, Pooran, with just 15 runs to his name, was sent back to the pavilion in the sixth over by Mahedi Hasan.

The Bangladesh captain’s decision to introduce Mahedi into the attack proved a masterstroke. From around the wicket, the bowler delivered a short-of-length delivery that Pooran attempted to pull into the mid-wicket stand. However, in a surprising turn, Pooran missed the ball completely, which then clattered into the stumps. The look on his face was priceless—standing motionless in disbelief, Pooran couldn't quite comprehend his dismissal from what appeared to be a harmless delivery.

His prolonged stance at the crease after being bowled became an instant viral moment, with fans and pundits alike taking to social media to share their amusement at his “brain-fade” moment. The image of Pooran standing in confusion, despite knowing he was bowled, quickly made its rounds, leaving the cricketing world chuckling at the rare sight.

Mahedi's Smart Strategy Breaks West Indies’ Resistance

Pooran’s wicket was not just a personal setback but also a significant blow to West Indies’ chase. Coming in with a score of 31/1, Pooran’s departure left the hosts struggling at 31/2, just as they were beginning to settle. Mahedi, who had already shown his prowess with the ball in the series, proved once again that he’s a bowler with the ability to turn the tide. His dismissal of Pooran was a result of sharp strategy, knowing that West Indies’ middle order was under pressure.

Pooran’s exit, though unfortunate, seemed to set the tone for the rest of the innings, as West Indies found themselves in deep trouble soon after. In quick succession, Rovman Powell and Roston Chase were also dismissed, and the hosts were soon reeling at 45/4.

Romario Shepherd and Gudakesh Motie’s Steady Resistance

Despite the mounting pressure, West Indies weren’t ready to give up just yet. Romario Shepherd, known for his explosive batting, joined Gudakesh Motie, the West Indian bowler, at the crease. The pair worked hard to steady the ship, rotating the strike and keeping Bangladesh’s bowlers at bay. Shepherd, especially, displayed resilience under pressure, refusing to let the mounting required run rate deter him.

At the time of writing, West Indies were 90/6 after 13 overs, still requiring a daunting 100 runs off the final 42 balls. While the situation looked grim, Shepherd and Motie’s calm partnership had at least kept the West Indies in the game, and their hopes of pulling off an improbable victory remained alive.

A Series to Remember, With an Unexpected Twist

The match may have been a dead-rubber in terms of the series result, but moments like Pooran’s brain-fade and the ongoing fight from Shepherd and Motie reminded everyone of the unpredictable nature of cricket. While Bangladesh was clearly the dominant team throughout the series, this encounter, filled with highs and lows, provided a fitting conclusion to an entertaining T20I series.

In the end, whether West Indies could complete a thrilling chase or not, the lasting image of the game will undoubtedly be Pooran’s baffled stance at the crease, a reminder of the unpredictable and often comical nature of cricket.