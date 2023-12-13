'Not Finished': Andre Russell Marks International Return With All-Round Display As WI Beat ENG in 1st T20I; Check Social Media Reactions

Coming back to play T20Is for West Indies after more than two years, Andre Russell made a bold statement with both bat and ball as he finished with the Player of the Match award. West Indies beat England in 1st T20I by four wickets and hungry-as-ever Russell smashed a 14-ball-29 to guide the Men in Maroon home. This display of brute power with the bat was what West Indies were missing and Russell's comeback ensures the ruthlessness is back in the batting order.

Russell shone with the bat as well after Windies won the toss and opted to field first. England were bundled out for 171 in 19.3 overs as Russell picked 3 wickets for 19 runs from his quota of 4 overs. Alzarri Joseph was also excellent with the ball as he finished with 3 wickets as well. Romario Shephard picked two wickets while Akeal Hosein and Jason Holder picked a wicket each.

Russell's all-round effort landed him the player of the match award. After his superb show in the T20I, the social media was abuzz with his brilliant return to international cricket. Check out some reactions below.

Andre Russell back with a bang#WIvENG — Andrew McGlashan (@andymcg_cricket) December 13, 2023

England have plenty of thinking to do as a white-ball side. They had a horrible ODI World Cup in India and then lost the ODI series to West Indies a few days back. The Jos Buttler-led side have now lost the 1st T20I and have plenty to think about going into the 2nd game on December 14. This is a five-match series and England still have plenty of time left to make a comeback but the reboot, rethinking should happen quickly. Otherwise, the train will leave the station.

On the other hand, West Indies have surprised everyone with their good show in the ODIs and T20Is so far. They could not make it to the World Cup in India after failing to qualify. That was a big shock to the West Indian players and fans. However, the new management has done a good job by fielding a solid team, calling back some old players in the mix and readying a side which has given the former World Champions a big fight.