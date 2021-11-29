NW vs CB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints Northern Warriors vs Chennai Braves: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today's T10 match at Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi at 9:30 PM IST November 29

Northern Warriors will lock horns with the Chennai Braves in the 26th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League. Although, with both sides failing to qualify for the playoffs it will still be a fixture one should not miss. Defending champs Northern Warriors have only managed to win 2 games so far in the tournament and lost to Deccan Gladiators by 19 runs in their last. Currently, the Warriors are 5th on the table and will look to win all the games of their remaining campaign.

Chennai Braves are still yet to register their first victory of the tournament as they have lost all their 8 matches so far.

MATCH DETAILS

Toss: The toss between Northern Warriors and Chennai Braves will take place at 9 PM

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Date and Time: November 29th at 9:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Rishtey Cineplex and Colors Cineplex

NW vs CB My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper: Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Kevin Lewis

Batsmen: Rovman Powell, Mark Deyal, Angelo Perera

All-rounder: Ravi Bopara, Samit Patel, Moeen Ali

Bowlers: Imran Tahir, Roman Walker, Rayad Emrit

NW vs CB Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis (wk), Moeen Ali, Rovman Powell (c), Ross Whiteley, Umair Ali, Samit Patel, Mark Watt, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Josh Little, Oshane Thomas

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ravi Bopara, Angelo Perera (c), Dasun Shanaka (c), Mark Deyal, Samiullah Shinwari, Khalid Shah, Curtis Campher, Roman Walker, Nuwan Pradeep

NW vs CB Squads

Northern Warriors: Kennar Lewis, Moeen Ali, Samit Patel, Rovman Powell(c), Kaunain Abbas(wk), Umair Ali, Abhimanyu Mithun, Josh Little, Rayad Emrit, Imran Tahir, Abdul Shakoor, Gareth Delany, Mark Watt

Chennai Braves: Mohammad Shahzad(w), Toby Albert, Mark Deyal, Angelo Perera(c), Samiullah Shinwari, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Khalid Shah, Roman Walker, Nuwan Pradeep, Munaf Patel, Kevin Koththigoda, Ravi Bopara, Yusuf Pathan, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dasun Shanaka, Tion Webster, Curtis Campher, Laxman Manjrekar