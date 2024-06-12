NZ vs WI 26th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Live Streaming For Free: When, Where and How To Watch New Zealand vs West Indies, 26th Match Live Telecast On Mobile APPS, TV And Laptop?

It is a group C match between two strong teams of the cricket world that is all set to take place tomorrow. West Indies and New Zealand will go against one another in their Group C ICC T20 World Cup 2024 match. It is a match which has a lot riding on it. This is because New Zealand currently sit at the bottom of their group with one loss in one game. If they want any chance of qualifying for the Super 8, they have to win this match against the West Indies. West Indies on the other hand are currently second with two wins in two games and are behind Afghanistan on the basis of net run rate.

Both teams boast quality player. In the case of New Zealand they have Trent Boult, Kane Willamson, Daryll Mitchell and Devon Convoy all of whom could be game changing player for the Black Caps. As for West Indies they have Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Rovman Powell and Alzarri Joseph. It will be interesting to see how it all plays out on Thursday. (WI Vs NZ 26th Match T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 Team Prediction)

Here Are All The Live Streaming Details Of New Zealand vs West Indies

When Is The Match Between New Zealand and West Indies?

The 26th match of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 between New Zealand and West Indies is all set to take place on 13th June 2024.

When Will The Match Between New Zealand and West Indies Begin?

The match between New Zealand and West Indies will begin at 6am IST.

Where Is The Match Between New Zealand and West Indies Taking Place?

The match between New Zealand and West Indies is taking place at The Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trindad and Tobago.

Where To Watch The Live Broadcast Of New Zealand vs West Indies In T20 World Cup 2024?

The live broadcast of the T20 clash between New Zealand and West Indies can be seen on Star Sports.

Where To Watch The Live Stream Of New Zealand vs West Indies?

Fans can watch the live stream of the ICC T20 World Cup clash between West Indies and New Zealand on Hotstar.

West Indies vs New Zealand Full Squads

West Indies: Rovman Powell (c), Alzarri Joseph, Johnson Charles (wk), Roston Chase, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope (wk), Akeal Hossain, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Andre Russell, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Obed McCoy.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.