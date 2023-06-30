trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2628964
NewsCricket
CRICKET NEWS

ODI World Cup 2023 Virat Kohli's Last WC? Chris Gayle Says THIS

Virat Kohli is playing his fourth ODI World Cup having his debut in 2011 WC.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Akash Kharade|Last Updated: Jun 30, 2023, 02:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

ODI World Cup 2023 Virat Kohli's Last WC? Chris Gayle Says THIS

Former West Indies captain Chris Gayle expects star India batter Virat Kohli to dominate proceedings at the upcoming ICC ODI World Cup on home soil. Kohli has been in stellar form with the bat since ending his century drought last year during the Asia Cup in UAE. He has score four tons across formats since then. The 34-year-old also hit two back-to-back centuries during the recently-concluded Indian Premier League season." Gayle feels Kohli is in the right frame of mind, which makes him the player to watch out during the tournament.

Also Read: From Virat Kohli's Audi R8 To Sachin Tendulkar's BMW i8, Top 10 Expensive Cars Owned by Indian Cricketers - In Pics


cre Trending Stories

"Tough times don't last long tough players last longer. Virat is tough mentally as well physically. I don't see any reason why he shouldn't go to this World Cup and dominate. As players, we always go through phases where things seem a bit dull and you need positive energy around to uplift yourself. Once we get back in the groove, we know how dangerous we can be. I know India have not won an ICC trophy in a long time and same is the case with us (West Indies). We last won in 2016. Pressure will be on India as they play at home as favourites," Gayle reckoned.

Gayle, who last played international cricket in 2021, has no immediate plans to announce his retirement. He would continue to play in leagues around the world, both professional and veteran events.

"I don't think there will be any international cricket from my point of view. After the World Cup (in 2021), I was supposed to have a farewell game. It did not happen. We have a new president in place, so I don't see it happening. But I have not made an announcement as yet. I am still active but won't be playing so often."

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad