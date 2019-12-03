Odisha's Barabati Stadium to host India vs West Indies ODI on December 22

Cuttack: Ahead of the India-West Indies ODI match scheduled to take place at Barabati on December 22, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has started full-fledged preparation for the day.

Preparing the filed for the cricketers, OCA has started the renovation of the floodlight, pitch, field, and all the galleries. OCA is also focusing on branding and campaigning for the match which is just two weeks far.

This will be the third ODI match between India and West Indies which is predicted to be a high scoring match.

Looking at India's past record it has won all the three matches in 1994, 2007 and 2011 against West Indies.

According to expert Pawan Agrawal, the upcoming match will also be in favour of India.

OCA secretary Sanjay Behera informed that a team is involved in service for the inspection of the stadium and will renovate it at the earliest possible. He further said, ''we are also focusing on the gallery area and working towards its renovation. A separate team will inspect the gallery to be safe for spectators during the match ''

Behera said, '' The floodlights which got damaged by Fani is has been restored in the stadium.''

The Dev Musco, a company owned by former cricketer Kapil Dev has finished the food light work of Barabati Stadium



OCA secretary Behera has approached BCCI president Sourav Ganguly demanding inclusion of Barabati Stadium in the venue list of the upcoming test matches in India.