If you are an Akshay Kumar fan, this story is going to make you fall in love with the off-screen image of the popular actor, who just has a new film named OMG 2 released. Not many know that Akshay also had an link with Indian Premier League. He was the Brand Ambassador of Delhi franchise, earlier known as Delhi Daredevils (Delhi Capitals now). DD had promised him a hefty amount for a three-year period, startig 2008, the year IPL came into existence. After the first edition with Daredevils balance sheet showing red signals, the franchise decided to cut down some budgets. One of the high expenses that had marked was the contract of Akshay.

What Akshay's lawyers told Daredevils?

When Daredevils lawyers approached Akshay's team, they told them there was no exit in the contract. The contract did not mention early termination and that the actor was supposed to be paid in full. When the legal team failed to bring an end to the contract, Cricket Administrator Amrit Mathur, who then held an important position at Delhi Daredevils, decided to meet Akshay in person.

Akshay's big heart

Amrit reached the sets of 'Chandni Chowk To China' in which Akshay was the lead actor. The actor met him in his Vanity Van. A hesitant Amrit explained Akshay Daredevils' financial woes after which the actor surprisingly said, "No problem ji, If it is not working, let's close it." Amrit was pleasantly surprised after listening to this. Akshay spotted that Amrit was confused and said again ,"Isko khatam kar dete hain, Koi baat nahi, mai lawyer ko bol duga (Let's end this. No worries, I will inform the lawyer".

"Even after so many years I am surprised that Akshay waived off such a large amount of money. Just like that -- snap decision when he could have easily thrown the contract at us," writes Amrit in his book 'Pitchside: My Life in Indian Cricket' published by Westland Sport.

Akshay, till date, remains one of the highest paid actors in Bollywood. His latest release OMG 2 is breaking Box-Office records. The film, which stars Pankaj Tripathi, has collected Rs 72.27 crore till August 15, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh. This is a hige relief for Akshay, whose last few films, did not great numbers at the Box Office.