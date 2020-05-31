On this day 1999, ICC World Cup debutants Bangladesh thrashed Pakistan by 62 runs

On May 31 in 1999, Bangladesh produced a stunning performance to beat Pakistan by 62 runs in their debut campaign clash at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in Northampton.

"#OnThisDay 1999, tournament debutants Bangladesh produced a stunning performance against Pakistan in the @cricketworldcup.Khaled Mahmud, who returned figures of 3/31, talks about their incredible 62-run victory in Northampton," the ICC said.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first during that clash.

Bangladesh lost opener Mehrab Hossain cheaply for nine runs before his opening partner Shahriar Hossain (39) and first-drop Akram Khan (42) joined forces to help Bangladesh post a score of 223 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs.

Aminul Islam (15), Naimur Rahman (13), Minhajul Abedin (14), Khaled Mashud (unbeaten at 15), Mohammad Rafique (6) were all dismissed cheaply, while Khaled Mahmud contributed with a crucial 34-ball 27 runs.

Saqlain Mushtaq was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with his brilliant figures of five for 35. While Waqar Younis also bagged two wickets, Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Khaled Mahmud claimed three wickets, while Shafiuddin Ahmed, Mohammad Rafique,Minhajul Abedin and Naimur Rahman all took a wicket each to help Bangladesh bundle out Pakistan for 161 runs.

Khaled Mahmud was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the ball.