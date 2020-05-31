हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bangladesh vs Pakistan

On this day 1999, ICC World Cup debutants Bangladesh thrashed Pakistan by 62 runs

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first during that clash.

On this day 1999, ICC World Cup debutants Bangladesh thrashed Pakistan by 62 runs
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On May 31 in 1999, Bangladesh produced a stunning performance to beat Pakistan by 62 runs in their debut campaign clash at the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup in Northampton.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers of Bangladesh's feat which they achieved at the 1999 World Cup on this day.

The world's cricket governing body also revealed that Khaled Mahmud returned with the figures of three for 31 during that match.

"#OnThisDay 1999, tournament debutants Bangladesh produced a stunning performance against Pakistan in the @cricketworldcup.Khaled Mahmud, who returned figures of 3/31, talks about their incredible 62-run victory in Northampton," the ICC said.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to field first during that clash.

Bangladesh lost opener Mehrab Hossain cheaply for nine runs before his opening partner Shahriar Hossain (39) and first-drop Akram Khan (42) joined forces to help Bangladesh post a score of 223 for nine in their stipulated 50 overs.

Aminul Islam (15), Naimur Rahman (13), Minhajul Abedin (14), Khaled Mashud (unbeaten at 15), Mohammad Rafique (6) were all dismissed cheaply, while Khaled Mahmud contributed with a crucial 34-ball 27 runs.

Saqlain Mushtaq was the pick of the bowlers for Pakistan with his brilliant figures of five for 35. While Waqar Younis also bagged two wickets, Wasim Akram and Shahid Afridi chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Khaled Mahmud claimed three wickets, while Shafiuddin Ahmed, Mohammad Rafique,Minhajul Abedin and Naimur Rahman all took a wicket each to help Bangladesh bundle out Pakistan for 161 runs.

Khaled Mahmud was declared 'Man of the Match' for his good show with the ball.

 

 

 

Tags:
Bangladesh vs PakistanKhaled MahmudICC World Cup 1999Cricket
Next
Story

Harbhajan Singh, Harmanpreet Kaur impress the internet with their balancing acts--See pics
  • 1,82,143Confirmed
  • 5,164Deaths

Full coverage

  • 57,22,859Confirmed
  • 3,56,259Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT5M5S

PM Narendra Modi to address the nation through 'Mann Ki Baat'