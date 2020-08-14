हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Don Bradman

On this day, Don Bradman batted for the last time and Sachin Tendulkar scored maiden ton

Remember the historic day which ties the two all-time batting greats Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar.

Image credits: Twitter/@sachin_rt

This is the historic day which binds the two batting mammoths Don Bradman and Sachin Tendulkar. August 14 holds a great significance in the careers of the two legends.

While one was drawing curtains on his illustrious playing career, the other cricket legend gave a cameo of what was to follow.

On August 14, 1948, Australia's Don Bradman walked out to bat for the final time during the fifth Ashes Test match at The Oval in London, thus bringing an end to an almost twenty-year-long playing career. Australia won the Test match by an innings and 149 runs and completed a 4-0 Ashes series victory over England.

Meanwhile, on August 14, 1990, the then 17-year-old Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar scored a magnificent unbeaten knock of 119 on the fifth day of a Test match against England at Old Trafford, Manchester to save the game for India. In fact, today marks the 30th anniversary of that memorable knock which gave a brief cameo of the youngster's greatness and the things that he would go on to achieve in his illustrious career.

While Sachin went on to break all the batting records in his illustrious career and score a total of 100 international hundreds, there is one more interesting anecdote about Bradman’s final innings.

Bradman only needed to score four runs in his final innings in order to finish with a Test batting average of 100. But, as fate would have it, Bradman was bowled out for a duck and thus finished his career with an average of 99.94.

 

Don BradmanSachin tendulkarHarsha BhogleCricket
