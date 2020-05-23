हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sachin tendulkar

On this day in 1999, Sachin Tendulkar's 140 helped India beat Kenya in ICC World Cup clash

Dravid and Tendulkar not only scored a century each but also stitched a huge partnership of 237 runs for the third wicket to guide India to a score of 329 for two.

On this day in 1999, Sachin Tendulkar&#039;s 140 helped India beat Kenya in ICC World Cup clash
Image Credits: Twitter/@ICC

On May 23 in 1999, legendary Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar smashed a blistering century to help his side beat Kenya in an International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup clash at Bristol.

The ICC took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that Tendulkar scored a magnificent knock of 140 runs to help India clinch 94-run win over Kenya on this day. 

"#OnThisDay in the 1999, Sachin Tendulkar scored a magnificent 140 in the @cricketworldcup match against Kenya, which India won by 94 runs. His 101-ball knock consisted of 1️6 fours and 3️ sixes," the world's cricket governing body wrote.

Kenya won the toss and elected to field first against India during the 15th match of the 1999 edition of the ICC World Cup.

Asked to bat first, India lost Sourav Ganguly cheaply for 13 runs before opener Sadagoppan Ramesh smashed a crucial 66-ball 44 runs.

Subsequently, first drop Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar joined forces and the duo not only scored a century each but also stitched a huge partnership of 237 runs for the third wicket to guide India to a score of 329 for two.

Tendulkar eventually finished with an unbeaten knock of 140 runs off 101 balls. His innings was decorated with 16 boundaries and three sixes.

Dravid, on the other hand, finished with 109-ball 104, including 10 boundaries.

In reply, Debasis Mohanty bagged four wickets while Ajit Agarkar, Javagal Srinath and Nikhil Chopra all chipped in with a wicket each to help India restrict Kenya to a score of 235/7.      
Steve Tikolo and Kennedy Otieno were the highest scorers for Kenya with 58 and 56 runs, respectively.

Tendulkar was declared 'Man of the Match' for his impressive show with bat.

 

 

 

 

Sachin tendulkarRahul DravidICC World CupIndia vs kenyaCricket
