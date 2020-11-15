On this day in 2013: Sachin Tendulkar batted one last time for India

November 15 is a historic day for Indian cricket and it’s millions of fans as on this day the biggest superstar of the game made his debut. On November 15, 1989, the legendary Sachin Tendulkar made his International debut against Pakistan at Karachi. But, as, fate would have it Sachin also batted for the last time on the same day in 2013.

The second and final Test against the West Indies at Wankhede Stadium in 2013, was the renowned cricketer’s last match against the country – his 200th Test match which remains a record. Although, the Test was scheduled between November 14 and November 18, India wrapped up the victory in just 3 days – winning by an innings and 126 runs.

#OnThisDay 1989 - @sachin_rt made his debut in international cricket

2013 - The legend walked out to bat for #TeamIndia one final time Thank you for inspiring billions across the globe. pic.twitter.com/fF4TzH7O44 — BCCI (@BCCI) November 15, 2020

West Indies had scored just 182 runs in the first innings and in reply when India’s second wicket fell – a huge roar went around the stadium, as the fabled Sachin Tendulkar went out to bat. Chants of Sachin! Sachin! Rang around the Wankhede as the batsman took guard.

While Sachin walked out to bat on November 14, he remained at the crease at the day’s end and then came out to bat for the final time on day 2 – November 15.

Tendulkar scored 74 runs in his final innings before becoming the prized scalp for Narsingh Deonarine with Darren Sammy taking the catch at second slip.

While it was only India’s first innings, it was enough to give then an innings victory as West Indies managed just 187 runs in the second innings. Much to the dismay of the crowd, Sachin didn’t get a chance to bat for a second time in the match.

The right-hand batsman thus drew curtains on to an illustrious 24-year career, that spanned across four decades. Sachin is widely regarded as the greatest batsman to ever play the game alongside Australian legend Don Bradman and holds numerous records to his name.

He holds most of the batting records to this day and by a long margin. He remains to this day the biggest superstar that India has seen in sports and could literally stop the country when he came out to bat as people thronged to the television sets.

Sachin Tendulkar carried a nations hopes on his shoulders and became the game’s blue-eyed boy ever since he arrived on the scene. The nation shall always remain grateful to the worshipped cricketer who was deservingly called as ‘The God of cricket.’