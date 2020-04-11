On this day in 2018, Afghanistan's Shafiqullah Shafaq smashed fastest double ton in first-class cricket

On April 11 in 2018, Afghanistan batsman Shafiqullah Shafaq scripted history as he became the player to notch up the fastest double century in the first-class cricket.

The 30-year-old achieved the feat while playing for Khateez Cricket Academy during the Alokozay Ahmad Shah Abdali 4-day Tournament game, against Boost Region team.

Coming to bat on the final day when Khateez were standing at 58 for three, Shafaq first smashed two boundaries and six sixes to reach the half-century in just 29 balls. The right-hander batsman then hit three fours and five sixes in the next 23 balls to notch up his maiden century in the first-class cricket.

Shafaq reached the double century in just 89 balls. En route to reaching the three-figure mark, the Afghanistan batsman struck 22 sixes and 11 boundaries as Khateez posted 312 for five in their second innings to force the match into a draw.

Taking to Twitter, the International Cricket Council (ICC) informed its followers about the record.

"#OnThisDay in 2018, Shafiqullah Shafaq smashed the fastest double century in first-class cricket!He reached the mark in 89 balls and 103 minutes in Afghanistan's Alokozay Ahmad Shah Abdali four-day tournament," the ICC tweeted.

Shafiqullah had bettered the record for fastest double hundred by 34 balls as he broke the record which was previously jointly held by India's Ravi Shastri and England's Aneurin Donald--who reached the milestone in 123 balls.