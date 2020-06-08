हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
New Zealand vs Ireland

On this day in 2018: New Zealand women's team posted highest total in ODI cricket

On this day two years ago, the New Zealand women's cricket team registered the highest total score in all One-Day International (ODI) cricket during a clash against Ireland in Dublin.

On this day in 2018: New Zealand women&#039;s team posted highest total in ODI cricket
Image Credits: Twitter/@WHITE_FERNS

The International Cricket Council (ICC) took to its official Twitter handle and informed its followers that the White Ferns posted a mammoth total of 490 for four against Ireland on this day in 2018--which still remains the highest-ever total registered in this format. 

The world's cricket governing body added Suzie Bates and Maddy Green notched up centuries, while Amelia Kerr smashed a blistering knock of a 45-ball 81 to help New Zealand women create history.

"#OnThisDay in 2018, New Zealand recorded the highest total in all ODI cricket, smashing 491/4 against Ireland in Dublin.Suzie Bates and Maddy Green scored centuries, while Amelia Kerr blazed to a 45-ball 81*," the ICC tweeted.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat first during the clash at YMCA Cricket Club.

Opener Suzie Bates smashed a huge knock of 151 runs off just 94 balls, including 24 boundaries and two sixes, while her partner Jess Watkin well-supported him with 59-ball 62 runs.

Subsequently, third-drop Maddy Green pulled back a quick-fire 77-ball 121 runs, including 15 fours and a six, before Amelia Kerr too notched up a crucial 45-ball 81 to help New Zealand post huge score of 490 for 4.

For Ireland,Cara Murrag bagged two wickets while Gaby Lewis and Lara Maritz also chipped in with a wicket each.

In reply, Leigh Kasperek was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand with figures of four for 17, while Hannah Rowe claimed two wickets.

KE Ebrahim, Anna Peterson and Amelia Kerr took a wicket each to help New Zealand bundle out Ireland for 144 runs.

Laura Delany and Jennifer Gray were the top scorers for Ireland with 37 and 34 runs, respectively.

